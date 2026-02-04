World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologist explains how treating cancer can hurt the heart; who is at risk, how doctors can help

As we mark World Cancer Day on February 4 to raise awareness about cancer, promote prevention, and encourage early detection, it is also important to understand how deeply cancer affects our lives. According to the oncologist, patients with pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors are particularly vulnerable. (Freepik) Cancer treatments have come a long way. More people are surviving cancers that once were almost always fatal. But here’s the thing: many of the therapies that save lives can quietly damage the heart, complicate care, and have long-term health effects. According to Dr Sachin Sekhar Biswal, consultant – medical oncology, Manipal Hospital, Bhubaneshwar, life-saving therapies such as classic chemotherapy, modern immunotherapies, and radiation target rapidly dividing cells.

Unfortunately, however, that attack isn’t always limited to tumours. According to the oncologist, cardiac muscle cells, blood vessels, and the heart’s electrical system can also be affected. Cancer's effect on the heart Stating that often those diagnosed with cancer can go through treatments thinking they’re doing fine, even as invisible changes are happening to heart tissue, Dr Sachin explained, “It starts with subtle signals. A patient’s heart-pumping function might dip slightly. An arrhythmia? Brief, easy to dismiss. A bit of inflammation in a blood vessel. These early changes often don’t trigger alarms at first.” He further elaborates, “Certain chemotherapy agents generate oxidative stress and disrupt the heart’s cellular machinery, eventually killing cardiac cells or weakening them.” Moreover, he adds: “Radiation aimed near the chest can cause inflammation, scar tissue and damage to the delicate microvasculature of the heart. Targeted drugs like HER2 inhibitors and some immunotherapies can also trigger direct or immune-mediated injury to the heart muscle and vessels.” “If those early injuries aren’t picked up and managed, they can evolve into full-blown problems: cardiomyopathy (weak heart muscle), heart failure, coronary artery disease, and persistent rhythm issues,” Dr Sachin warned.

