Gastroenterologist shares high-protein dessert recipe with 40g protein, 495 calories: 'Uses gut-friendly ingredients'

Here's a healthy dessert recipe shared by a gastroenterologist. Gut-friendly ingredients such as cinnamon, walnut, honey, yoghurt make this dessert a win-win.
If you’re looking to satisfy a late-night sweet tooth without the metabolic hangover of traditional ice cream, a US-based gastroenterologist has the perfect prescription. Dr Joseph Salhab took to Instagram on February 4 to talk about a high-protein yoghurt bowl that packs a nutritional punch while clocking in under 500 calories. Also read | Nutritionist shares easy no-bake strawberry crème brûlée recipe loaded with 6g protein and only 145 calories
The nutritional breakdown
The recipe, originally shared by content creator Jack Early, focuses on 'functional' indulgence — using ingredients that taste like a treat but actively support the liver and gut microbiome.
According to Dr Salhab, this dessert isn't just about the protein; it’s a calculated mix of macros designed for satiety and metabolic health. He shared the recipe details in his caption, writing: “High-protein yoghurt bowl calories and macros: 495 calories — 40g protein / 14g fat / 58g carbs.”
Why it works: a doctor's perspective
Dr Salhab highlighted several key ingredients that elevate this bowl from a simple snack to a gut-friendly powerhouse. According to him, the Greek yoghurt provides a massive protein boost and a dose of live probiotics for digestion, while the caramelised bananas, when lightly cooked with honey, offer prebiotic fibres that feed good gut bacteria.
He added that walnut was a source of omega-3 fatty acids, essential for reducing inflammation, while dark chocolate was included specifically for its antioxidants that support liver health, and cinnamon was used to help protect the gut lining and regulate blood sugar.
“Honestly, this is one of the best things that I've had,” Dr Salhab shared in his video, adding, “It uses all gut and liver-friendly ingredients... you're definitely going to enjoy this.”
How to make high-protein yoghurt bowl
The ingredients:
⦿ 200g plain or Greek yoghurt
⦿ 110g banana (sliced)
⦿ 15g raw honey
⦿ 15g walnuts
⦿ 10g dark chocolate chips
⦿ Splash of vanilla extract
⦿ Cinnamon (to taste)
The method:
⦿ Add a splash of vanilla extract to your yoghurt and stir.
⦿ In a pan over medium heat, add the honey, cinnamon, and sliced bananas.
⦿ Flip the bananas once they begin to brown, caramelising them on both sides.
⦿ Top your cold yoghurt with the warm bananas, walnuts, and chocolate chips.
⦿ The result is a creamy, crunchy, and warm bowl that mimics the luxury of a sundae with the nutritional profile of a recovery meal.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
