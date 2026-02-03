Feeling sluggish on a new diet? Diabetologist explains why it happens and when it’s normal

Are you feeling off after starting a new diet? Beginning a new eating plan is motivating, especially as you aspire to hit your fitness goals. But this listless energy can act as a drawback, making even simple tasks feel exhausting, putting a damper on your enthusiasm. This also increases doubts if the diet is working at all, with the potential of giving it up entirely. After starting a new diet, your body takes time to adjust to it. (Picture credit: Freepik )

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD - diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who revealed the reasons why you may feel low after embarking on a new diet, and whether it is normal.

Is it common? The diabetologist assured that it is a fairly common experience, especially during the initial phase of calorie restriction.



“Yes, this is common in the early days of dieting. The body is used to running on glucose from regular meals, especially carbohydrates,” he said.



Further, he elaborated what the transition process for the body is like: “When calories drop suddenly, that steady fuel supply dips. Switching to fat as the main energy source takes time. Until that shift happens, people often feel sluggish, foggy, or weak, even if they are otherwise healthy.”

Dr Negalur also revealed that when someone reduces calorie intake, their body tries to adjust and protect its energy balance. What this does is increase stress hormones and slightly slow down thyroid activity, which helps the body conserve energy. Because of this response, one may feel tired, even though they have just begun losing weight.

Any micronutrient deficiencies that can lead to fatigue when dieting? Turns out, fatigue is not always about eating less. Dr Negalur shared that low iron can reduce oxygen delivery to muscles and the brain.

Adding to the list, even magnesium and vitamins are responsible. “Inadequate magnesium may affect muscle function and sleep quality. B-vitamins play a role in converting food into energy, so cutting food groups can quietly drain these nutrients and leave a person feeling worn out,” he added.