Can chronic sleep deprivation raise the risk of cancer? Doctor explains the surprising link between sleep and immunity

Did you know that consistently sleeping less than seven hours a night can increase your risk of cancer? Sleep deprivation doesn't just cause fatigue or sluggishness - it weakens your immune system, leaving your body more vulnerable to infections and diseases. When your body doesn't get enough rest, its ability to repair and defend itself is compromised, which can have long-term effects on overall health. Getting more than seven hours of sleep every day is essential for proper immune function, according to Dr Sood.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has highlighted the surprising link between sleep deprivation and a weakened immune system - a connection that can also heighten the risk of developing cancer. In an Instagram video shared on November 4, the physician explains that chronic sleep deprivation can significantly weaken the body’s defences leaving you more vulnerable to infections and even various kinds of cancer.

Sleep and immunity

According to Dr Sood, sleeping less than seven hours per night does not only make you tired but weakens your body’s defences - and your immune system pays the price! He explains, “If you're only sleeping around 4 hours a night, your body's immune system can pay the price. Research shows that even one night of restricted sleep can dramatically lower your natural immune response, which is also responsible for clearing out potential cancer cells.”

The physician highlights that people who consistently sleep less than seven hours every night are more vulnerable to contracting common infections. A weakened immune system also signals a higher risk of developing various types of cancer over time.

How to restore immunity?

Dr Sood states, “The good news is this effect isn't permanent. Once healthy sleep is restored, immune function can recover.” He suggests incorporating simple yet effective habits such as maintaining a consistent bedtime, reducing screen exposure before sleep, taking short power naps, and getting natural sunlight in the morning - all of which can significantly improve your sleep quality and overall recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.