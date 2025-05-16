Psychiatrist shares 4 risks of sleep deprivation in postpartum mothers, suggests how to manage

Sleep deprivation is one of the most common challenges new mothers face, whether it’s cradling the baby back to sleep, feeding, or responding to every cry throughout the night. Taking care of a newborn or even a toddler is very demanding, both physically and mentally. As mothers take care of all the needs, sleep gets compromised. Sleep needs to be prioritised as it is the fundamental pillar of entire wellbeing.(Shutterstock)

Sleepless nights are often brushed off as a normal part of motherhood, something to simply ‘brave through with patience.’ But beyond the yawns and microsleeps lie deeper and more dangerous consequences for a mother’s mental health. It's not something that should be normalised as the side effects are harmful to the entire wellbeing.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Tonmoy Sharma, Psychiatrist, CEO and Founder of Merlin Health, shared the consequences of sleep deprivation on maternal mental health.

He said, “Motherhood is often celebrated for its joys and transformative power, but hidden behind the lullabies and milestones is a reality many women quietly endure, the exhausting impact of sleep deprivation. Across urban and rural India alike, postpartum women navigate not just physical recovery but also the cognitive and emotional strain that comes from inadequate rest. It is time we acknowledge maternal sleep not as an afterthought, but as an integral part of comprehensive healthcare. The message is clear that maternal health cannot thrive in the absence of consistent, quality sleep.”

Dr Tonmoy Sharma shared a detailed guide with us that covers the effects of sleep deprivation on mental health:

1. Emotional strain

In the weeks and months after giving birth, emotional shifts are to be expected. But chronic sleep deprivation can greatly amplify stress reactions.

Small daily tasks, feeding, soothing, and managing household routines, can begin to feel insurmountable.

Sleep-starved mothers are more susceptible to anxiety, irritability, and emotional burnout.

Mounting evidence also points to a strong correlation between insufficient sleep and the risk of postpartum depression.

When rest is consistently compromised, emotional resilience is weakened, and the capacity to handle the demands of caregiving diminishes.

2. Cognitive impairment

What many refer to as "mom brain" is, in truth, often a symptom of sleep-related cognitive decline.

Memory lapses, foggy thinking, and reduced decision-making abilities are common in sleep-deprived mothers, not because of a lack of care or attention, but because the brain is operating under constant fatigue.

These cognitive effects are not fleeting. When left unaddressed, they can impair a mother’s ability to manage daily routines, maintain safety, and feel confident in her parenting decisions.

3. Physical exhaustion

Sleep is essential for physical recovery, especially after the intense demands of childbirth. Without it, the body struggles to heal.

Headaches, muscle soreness, and frequent illnesses are frequently reported by new mothers who lack adequate rest.

Over time, chronic sleep deprivation can even elevate the risk of hypertension, obesity, and metabolic disorders.

4. Impact on bonding and infant care

One of the most overlooked consequences of maternal sleep loss is its effect on the mother-child relationship.

Emotional bonding requires both physical and emotional presence. When mothers are physically exhausted and mentally drained, their ability to respond to their infants with warmth and attentiveness is naturally diminished.

Sleep deprivation also increases the likelihood of caregiving errors. From missed feeding cues to avoidable household accidents, the margin for error grows dangerously thin when a mother is persistently tired.

Dr Tonmoy explained the measures to alleviate this challenge. He concluded, “Even small interventions, short daytime naps, coordinated nighttime help from partners or relatives, and greater awareness around infant sleep patterns, can yield meaningful change. When mothers are supported in their rest, through shared responsibilities, community understanding, or structured postpartum care, outcomes improve for both mother and child.”

