Playing with colours this Holi? Dermatologists share 12 hacks to protect your skin

Holi 2026: Enthusiasm is high in the air as the final weekend before the festival arrives, with celebrations beginning on March 3rd onwards to March 4th. Many are eager to recreate their own 'Balam Pickari moments,' but it is important to stay mindful of skincare precautions to protect your skin from damage. Get a thorough understanding of the pre- and post-skincare hacks that can protect your skin from damage.



Know about the skincare precautions before playing with colours on Holi. (Pixabay)

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Rupika Singh, dermatologist and founder of Akiya Aesthetics and Dr Tanushree Biswas, dermatologist at Kaya Bangalore, to get a complete picture of how one can prepare their skin before Holi and care for it afterwards to prevent irritation, breakouts, and long-term damage.



Holi preparation is multifaceted, as Dr Singh explained, "Contrary to popular belief, the problem is not just the colours. It is how the skin is prepared before exposure and how it is treated afterwards,” In other words, prevention and aftercare matter just as much. There are several concerns which are seen after Holi. Dr Singh named: sudden acne flare-ups, allergic rashes, contact dermatitis, fungal infections, and stubborn pigmentation



Adding to this same concern, Dr Biswas reminded that there are risks associated with synthetic pigments. “Countless individuals suffer post-Holi from rashes, dryness, and pigmentation caused by synthetic colours laden with chemicals like mica, lead oxide, and industrial dyes,” she said, adding that these substances can strip natural oils, clog pores, and trigger inflammation, especially in sensitive skin.

Give thought about colour removal - One of the biggest mistakes people make is scrubbing vigorously to remove stains. Most damage happens during removal, not while playing. Plan a gentle cleansing routine in advance. Use micellar water or a cleansing balm first to dissolve colour pigments, followed by a mild, sulfate-free cleanser. Avoid loofahs, scrubs, and repeated face washing, as over-cleansing strips natural oils and delays recovery.