Playing with colours this Holi? Dermatologists share 12 hacks to protect your skin
Holi 2026: Find out what are the pre- and post-Holi skincare hacks that will help to protect your skin.
Holi 2026: Enthusiasm is high in the air as the final weekend before the festival arrives, with celebrations beginning on March 3rd onwards to March 4th. Many are eager to recreate their own 'Balam Pickari moments,' but it is important to stay mindful of skincare precautions to protect your skin from damage. Get a thorough understanding of the pre- and post-skincare hacks that can protect your skin from damage.
HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Rupika Singh, dermatologist and founder of Akiya Aesthetics and Dr Tanushree Biswas, dermatologist at Kaya Bangalore, to get a complete picture of how one can prepare their skin before Holi and care for it afterwards to prevent irritation, breakouts, and long-term damage.
Holi preparation is multifaceted, as Dr Singh explained, "Contrary to popular belief, the problem is not just the colours. It is how the skin is prepared before exposure and how it is treated afterwards,” In other words, prevention and aftercare matter just as much. There are several concerns which are seen after Holi. Dr Singh named: sudden acne flare-ups, allergic rashes, contact dermatitis, fungal infections, and stubborn pigmentation
Adding to this same concern, Dr Biswas reminded that there are risks associated with synthetic pigments. “Countless individuals suffer post-Holi from rashes, dryness, and pigmentation caused by synthetic colours laden with chemicals like mica, lead oxide, and industrial dyes,” she said, adding that these substances can strip natural oils, clog pores, and trigger inflammation, especially in sensitive skin.
Give thought about colour removal - One of the biggest mistakes people make is scrubbing vigorously to remove stains. Most damage happens during removal, not while playing. Plan a gentle cleansing routine in advance. Use micellar water or a cleansing balm first to dissolve colour pigments, followed by a mild, sulfate-free cleanser. Avoid loofahs, scrubs, and repeated face washing, as over-cleansing strips natural oils and delays recovery.
Pre-holi precautions
Here are some pre-Holi tips Dr Rupika Singh shared regarding pre-Holi skincare:
1. Avoid skin procedures before festival
- Chemical peels, laser treatments, waxing, threading, or even aggressive exfoliation should be avoided at least five to seven days before Holi.
- These procedures temporarily compromise the skin barrier, making it more vulnerable to burning, irritation, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.
2. Take care of ignored skin areas before playing Holi:
- Ignored skin areas, such as lips, ears, neck, etc., are often ignored but are more prone to pigmentation and dryness.
- Apply lip balm consisting of SPF and a light moisturiser around sensitive areas.
- Trim your nails and apply a clean polish before playing, as nails can trap colour for days.
3. Don't blindly trust ‘herbal colours’
- Many assume that herbal or organic colours are completely safe. However, natural ingredients can still trigger allergic reactions, especially in sensitive individuals.
- Simple patch test two days before Holi: Apply a small amount of colour to the inner forearm and observe for redness, itching, or swelling over 24 hours.
4. Play with caution if you have these condition
- Limit exposure to colours if struggling with conditions such as eczema, rosacea, fungal conditions or have recently taken a dermatological treatment.
- Can opt for dry colours, reduced time in the sun, and immediate face cleanse, if one still wants to play.
Dr Tanushree Biswas added to the list, sharing her tips regarding diet and what to wear on the day of Holi:
5. Hydrate internally
- Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or electrolyte-rich fluids to support skin resilience against dehydration.
6. What to wear
- Wear full-sleeved clothes, a cap, sunglasses, and gloves to minimise exposure.
- Wear SPF 50+ PA++++ sunscreen over a heavy moisturiser and consider reapplying every 2 hours in the sun.
7. Apply a thick oil barrier
- Generously slather coconut, almond, or sesame oil over your face, neck, arms, and legs about 30-60 minutes before the colour fun begins.
- It forms a slippery shield that stops colours from sinking into your pores and makes them much easier to wash off later.
Post Holi care tips
After all the fun is over, don't let post Holi-skin issues ruin your memories. Whether it is difficulty removing stubborn colours or sudden skin flare-ups, the steps you take to treat your skin are a big deal. Dr Biswas shared some tips that will make your post-Holi period easier:
1. Remove colours gently
- Soak in lukewarm water with oil first and avoid hot showers or harsh scrubbing that might do more damage than good.
- Use a mild, sulfate-free cleanser twice and follow that up with aloe vera gel for instant soothing.
2. Moisturise intensively
- Apply fragrance-free emollients or ceramide-rich creams immediately and overnight to repair the barrier.
- For inflammation, use 1 percent hydrocortisone sparingly if needed.
3. Soothe and heal
- Cold compresses or rosewater toner calm redness.
- Natural remedies like multani mitti packs or curd-honey masks that hydrate without clogging also work wonders for the skin.
4. Monitor for issues:
- Watch for persistent itching, blisters, or oozing and seek a dermatologist promptly for steroid creams or antihistamines to prevent scarring, if needed.
5. Sun-protect daily:
- Continue SPF and antioxidants (vitamin C serum) for 2 weeks to fade any pigmentation that might need to be dealt with.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
