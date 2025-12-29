Dermatologist lists 8 diet changes that can help you reduce jawline and chin acne and frequent breakouts

If you notice painful pimples popping up around your jawline or chin almost every month, you should try to understand the reason behind it. This pattern is commonly linked to hormonal acne, a skin issue driven by internal imbalances rather than just surface-level problems. Hormonal shifts during periods, pregnancy, or conditions like PCOS can overstimulate oil glands, clog pores, and trigger inflammation. According to dermatologist Dr Shareefa Chause, diet plays a major role in controlling these recurring breakouts. Certain foods can worsen insulin resistance and inflammation, while others help calm hormones and support skin healing. Making a few mindful diet changes can go a long way in managing monthly chin acne and improving overall skin health. Diet choices play a key role in managing hormonal acne naturally.(Adobe Stock)

Why do chin and jawline breakouts happen?

Jawline and chin acne are closely linked to hormones. As per Dr Chause, common triggers include:

Menstrual cycles: Hormonal fluctuations before periods increase oil production.

Pregnancy and birth control: Sudden hormone shifts can trigger breakouts.

PCOS and obesity: These conditions often involve insulin resistance and excess androgen hormones.

Insulin resistance: High insulin levels raise IGF-1, which increases oil production and acne.

Poor hyg iene and diet: Bacterial buildup, excess sugar, and processed foods worsen inflammation.

Persistent chin acne may signal an internal imbalance rather than a skincare issue alone.

8 diet changes that can help reduce hormonal acne

1. Focus on nutrients

Consume foods rich in antioxidants, fiber, probiotics, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamins A, C, and E. These nutrients help reduce inflammation, support gut health, and improve skin repair.

2. Cut back on added sugar

High sugar intake spikes insulin levels, which can worsen hormonal acne. Limiting sweets, desserts, sugary drinks, and packaged snacks helps stabilize hormones and oil production.

3. Follow a low glycemic index (GI) diet

The glycemic index (GI) shows how quickly a food raises your blood sugar levels. Foods with a high GI—such as soda, white bread, candies, sugary cereals, and ice cream—can cause sharp blood sugar spikes, which may worsen acne, according to a study published in the journal Advances. In contrast, low-GI foods release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, helping prevent insulin surges and improve acne severity, Dr Shareefa Chause tells Health Shots. Choosing whole grains, millets, legumes, vegetables, and fruits instead of refined carbs and sweets can support better blood sugar balance and clearer skin.

4. Reduce dairy and whey protein intake

Milk and dairy can increase insulin and IGF-1 levels, both linked to acne, according to studies published in Nutrients. Whey protein supplements may also trigger breakouts, especially around the jawline.

5. Eat anti-inflammatory foods

Following a nutrient-dense, anti-inflammatory diet can help treat and prevent acne naturally. Since inflammation plays a key role in acne development, choosing foods that help reduce it is essential, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. Adding fatty fish, chia seeds, walnuts, and anti-inflammatory spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, and black pepper to your diet may help calm skin inflammation and support clearer skin.

6. Load up on fruits and vegetables

Dr Chause says, "Colourful fruits and vegetables provide antioxidants that fight oxidative stress and support skin healing." Best choices include broccoli, spinach, kale, carrots, beets, peppers, berries, apples, citrus fruits, and grapes.

7. Choose healthy fats

Healthy fats help regulate hormones and reduce inflammation. Add olive oil, avocados, nuts, seeds, coconut oil, and whole eggs to your meals instead of trans fats and fried foods.

8. Switch to plant-based dairy alternatives

If dairy triggers your acne, try almond milk, coconut milk, cashew milk, or coconut yoghurt. These options are gentle on hormones and gut health.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)