Holi 2026 Special: Easy Gujiya Variations with Suji, Mawa, Coconut and Chocolate

The classic Holi sweet “Gujiya”, crispy and crunchy on the outside and filled with a sweet, nutty mixture inside. A well-made gujiya recipe for Holi instantly brings excitement to the table and keeps guests reaching for one more. Gujiya (Freepik)

The classic mawa filling remains a favourite. Mawa, also known as khoya, is made by slowly reducing milk until it thickens, giving gujiya its rich texture. It provides calcium and energy, making festive indulgence a little more nourishing. Cardamom and dry fruits add natural aroma and crunch, while nuts offer healthy fats and minerals.

Coconut gujiya brings a lighter yet flavourful option. Fresh or desiccated coconut adds fibre and natural sweetness. Coconut has been used in Indian sweets for centuries and pairs beautifully with jaggery or dates. For those who prefer a lighter twist, baked gujiya reduces excess oil while keeping the outer layer crisp.

Chocolate gujiya truly welcomes a modern touch to the conventional Holi sweets. Melted chocolate blends smoothly with mawa or nuts, creating a fusion that children love. Cocoa contains antioxidants, making this version both festive and exciting. These easy gujiya recipe variations keep Holi joyful, colourful, and delicious for every age group.

Holi 2026: 5 Healthy Gujiya Variants To Make At Home Mawa Gujiya (Khoya Filled Classic) Mawa gujiya remains the most loved gujiya recipe for Holi. The rich khoya filling mixed with dry fruits creates a soft, sweet centre inside a crisp outer shell.

Ingredients 2 cups ragi flour

4 tbsp ghee (for dough)

Water as required

1 cup mawa (khoya), grated

½ cup powdered jaggery

2 tbsp chopped almonds

2 tbsp chopped cashews

1 tbsp raisins

½ tsp cardamom powder

Oil or ghee for brushing Instructions Mix ragi flour and ghee until crumbly. Add water gradually and knead into a stiff dough. Cover and rest for 20 minutes. Dry roast mawa on low heat for 3–4 minutes and let it cool. Add powdered jaggery, nuts, raisins, and cardamom. Roll small dough discs, place filling in the centre, fold into a half-moon, and seal edges tightly. Pre-heat the air fried 180°C for 5 minutes and place the gujiyas in sections. Brush with a little oil and bake at 180°C for 10-15 minutes Remove and cool completely before storing. Ensure edges are sealed well to prevent filling baking. Coconut Gujiya Coconut gujiya offers a lighter yet flavourful twist. The sweet coconut filling pairs beautifully with cardamom and nuts.

Ingredients 2 cups ragi flour

4 tbsp ghee

Water as needed

1 cup desiccated coconut

½ cup powdered jaggery or dates syrup

2 tbsp chopped nuts

½ tsp cardamom powder

Oil or ghee for brushing Instructions Prepare dough by mixing ragi flour and ghee, then knead with water into a firm dough. Rest for 20 minutes. In a bowl, mix coconut, jaggery or dates syrup, nuts, and cardamom evenly. Roll dough into small circles and add 1 tablespoon filling in the centre. Fold and seal edges by pressing firmly or using a gujiya mould. Pre-heat the air fryer at 180°C for 5 minutes. Air-fry in small batches for even cooking. Brush with a little oil and place it in the air fryer at 180°C for 10-15 minutes. Cool before serving. Store in an airtight container once completely cooled to maintain crisp texture for several days. Baked Gujiya Baked gujiya reduces excess oil while keeping the festive taste intact. This option suits those looking for a lighter Holi sweet without deep frying.

Ingredients 2 cups ragi flour

4 tbsp ghee

Water as required

1 cup mawa or coconut filling

1 tbsp milk (for brushing) Instructions Prepare the dough as usual and rest it for 20 minutes. Prepare your preferred filling. Roll dough discs and fill with 1 tablespoon mixture. Seal edges tightly. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place gujiyas on a lined baking tray and brush lightly with milk for a golden finish. Bake for 18–22 minutes or until golden brown. Turn once halfway for even browning. Cool completely before serving. Store in an airtight container after cooling to maintain crispness for days. Chocolate Gujiya Chocolate gujiya adds a modern touch to Holi sweets. The blend of cocoa and nuts creates a rich filling loved by children and adults.

Ingredients: 2 cups ragi flour

4 tbsp ghee

Water as needed

¾ cup grated chocolate

2 tbsp chopped nuts

2 tbsp mawa (optional)

Oil for brushing Instructions Prepare and rest the dough. Mix grated chocolate, nuts, and mawa if using. Roll dough into small circles. Add filling in the centre and seal edges properly. Meanwhile, preheat the air fryer at 180°C for 5 minutes. In an air fryer tray place the gujiyas and bake at the same temperature for 10-20 minutes Cool slightly before serving. Suji (Semolina) Gujiya Suji gujiya brings a slightly grainy texture and nutty flavour. Semolina adds body to the filling and makes it more filling.

Ingredients: 2 cups ragi flour

4 tbsp ghee

Water as required

1 cup suji (semolina)

½ cup jaggery

2 tbsp grated coconut

2 tbsp chopped nuts

½ tsp cardamom powder Instructions Prepare dough and let it rest. Dry roast suji on low flame until lightly golden and aromatic. Cool slightly. Mix roasted suji with jaggery, coconut, nuts, and cardamom. Roll dough discs and add 1 tablespoon filling. Fold and seal tightly. Preheat the air fryer. Place the gujiya evenly and brush with a bit of oil. Then let it bake for 10 - 20 minutes. Suji filling gives a slightly crunchy texture inside. Cool completely before storing. FAQs How long does gujiya stay fresh after Holi preparation? Fried gujiya stays fresh for 4–5 days at room temperature in an airtight container. Baked gujiya may last slightly less, around 3–4 days. Refrigeration can extend freshness up to a week.

2. Can gujiya be made in advance for Holi celebrations?

Yes, gujiya can be prepared 2–3 days before Holi. Store completely cooled gujiyas in an airtight box. Avoid stacking while warm, as moisture can make the outer layer soft.

3. Which filling is best for kids during Holi?

Chocolate and coconut fillings are usually popular with children. Chocolate gujiya offers a familiar taste, while coconut adds mild sweetness and texture.