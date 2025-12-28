Planning skincare resolutions? Dermatologist shares 6 dry skin myths you need to stop believing in 2026

New year's resolution is all about planning, committing and sticking to fresh goals. These goals usually revolve around lifestyle habits, from fitness targets to eating plans. But topping many resolution lists are also skincare habits, small daily actions that bring you closer to your glowing, radiant skin goals. Before you jot down what creams to buy or change up the skincare sequence, you need to identify if there's any misconception you may be holding onto. As you go into the new year, it is important to separate skincare myths from facts. People with dry skin type need to separate the fact from fiction. (Shutterstock)



HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Soujanya Dhulipala, consultant dermatologist at ADCS CLINIC, who revealed that there is more to dry skin than just hydration issues. In fact, she explained that dry skin is one of the most common skincare concerns, particularly during colder seasons or in regions with dry air.

Here are the 6 myths that she dispelled:

1. Dry skin means you don't drink enough water

Drinking water does not automatically mean you will have supple skin. (Pexels)

The first incorrect assumption that the dermatologist pointed out is that drinking more water would fix dry skin. While hydration is crucial, it does not mean skin will become softer and turn well-hydrated.

The dermatologist explained, “The outer layer of the skin, the stratum corneum, is more dependent on the barrier that surrounds it rather than on the hydration levels inside the body. When the barrier is broken, moisture leaks even if you are drinking a lot of water.”

So what is the solution? Dr Dhulipala suggested going for barrier-repairing products and treatments that will restore and replenish lipids as well as natural moisturising factors.

2. Oily skin can't be dry

Oily skin may feel like the complete opposite of dry skin, but in reality, skin types are not so black and white. Dr Dhulipala explained how and why the two skin types can exist simultaneously.

“The skin can be oily and dry simultaneously, especially when harsh cleansers and exfoliants are used, which strip away the necessary oils from the skin, and it compensates by producing more sebum while still lacking moisture," she added. "This combination usually results in the skin getting irritated and breaking out.”

This problem can be solved with the help of some products. The dermatologist noted, “Use gentle cleansers and moisturisers that will restore the skin’s lipid barrier, which will help in oil secretion and hydration, leading to balanced skin with both oil and water content.”

3. Heavier creams always work better

Applying heavy cream is not the solution always. (Unsplash)

You may think heavier creams work better and help seal in moisture, but the dermatologist warned that they may not be effective if the skin barrier is already damaged. Simply adding layers of thick moisturiser won't solve the underlying issue.

“The goal should be to rebuild the structure of the skin using barrier-repair ingredients and targeted treatment, which can be done by following a routine and using skin care regimen products containing ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, since they help the skin's natural protective barrier get stronger,” she suggested the alternative that actually works.

4. Dry skin is only a winter problem

Many assume skin dryness occurs only during colder months. But the dermatologist revealed it is actually all year round and not seasonal in nature.

She shared the various causes of dry skin that make it an all-year-round issue, “Whether it is air pollution, sun rays, or even air-conditioned rooms, they are among the main contributors to skin barrier damage during all seasons. Even in humid environments, skin can get dehydrated if its protective layer is compromised.”

What can you do to protect and have nice, smooth skin? Dr Dhulipala shared that following a regular skincare regimen, which consists of antioxidants, SPF, and restorative ingredients, helps the skin balance throughout the year, in all seasons.

5. Exfoliation worsens dryness

Proper exfoliation helps to make your skin better.(Shutterstock)

Often, many may have heard that dry skin gets worse with exfoliation. But let's not blanket-rule out exfoliation. Dr Dhulipala revealed that proper exfoliation, when done correctly, helps remove dead skin cells that come in the way of moisturiser absorption. The real issue lies in over-exfoliating or using strong, harsh ingredients.



She recommended these ingredients and treatments: “Certain gentle exfoliants, like mild chemical exfoliants or enzyme-based ones, support the renewing process of skin cells and do not rob the skin of its natural moisture."

She further highlighted some key treatments, "When paired alternately with collagen remodelling treatments like Alma Hybrid, along with gentle exfoliating products, one can actually strengthen the skin from within and enhance hydration retention.”

6. Dry skin is permanent

The last myth on this list is the belief that dry skin can be permanent, leaving people with dry skin hopeless, as they just have to live with it. But thatis not the case as there's a silver lining to it. The dermatologist revealed that chronic dry skin is not permanent. She revealed that with an appropriate assortment of skincare and professional treatments, skin can be reconditioned to its natural ability to retain moisture and repair its barrier.

Dr Dhulipala highlighted that improvement depends on following three key steps: reinforcing the skin barrier, keeping the skin hydrated, and supporting collagen synthesis.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.