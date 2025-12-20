Dietician shares what to eat to prevent skin dryness in winters: Chia seeds, bananas and more

Your skin has a natural tendency to dry up during the winter. It can feel rough to the touch, tight, and sometimes itchy or flaky. You may notice dullness, uneven texture or areas that feel sensitive and irritated. But the issue here is not just surface-level, so you need more than targeted skincare. You need to treat this issue from within as well. When you support your gut health with the right foods, a positive glow will reflect on your skin. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Dermatologist reveals what happens to your skin when you are obese: ‘Impairs wound healing…’

HT Lifestyle reached out to Moksha Mehta, a dietitian and nutritionist at HCG Hospitals, Ahmedabad, who explained that a correct diet also plays a role in maintaining your skin health. She highlighted the gut-skin connection, noting that an imbalanced gut is often related to concerns like dryness, inflammation and other skin issues.

Why do you get dry skin?

Besides the cold air and low humidity, which are often blamed for winter skin woes, dietician Moksha pointed out another factor that often goes unnoticed: an imbalance in the gut-skin connection.

Elaborating, she shared, "The gut is home to trillions of beneficial bacteria that support digestion, immunity, and inflammation control.”

Moksha emphasised that when the gut balance is disturbed due to poor diet, dehydration or stress, it triggers inflammation, which can appear on the skin as dryness, redness, acne or eczema. She also pointed out that one reason this happens is that winter diets low in fibre and high in processed foods can further worsen this imbalance.

Diet

Maintaining a healthy diet is essential to keep your skin healthy and radiant, protecting it from common winter issues like dryness or redness. The key is to eat foods that support gut health, because when the gut functions optimally, it directs benefits to the skin, helping it stay naturally radiant.

The dietician reminded readers to eat foods rich in probiotics and healthy fats, while also maintaining the recommended hydration intake. Besides moisturisers and lotions, diet also plays an important role in tackling dryness.

Here's her recommendation, as she listed out the sources and the value of each nutrient.



1. Probiotic-rich foods

Curd contains probiotics. (Shutterstock)

Sources: Probiotic-rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, fermented vegetables, and kefir help restore healthy gut bacteria.

Probiotic-rich foods such as curd, buttermilk, fermented vegetables, and kefir help restore healthy gut bacteria. Value: They contain good bacteria that reduce inflammation and improve nutrient absorption, which directly benefits skin hydration and repair.

2. Prebiotic-rich foods

Bananas are a good source of prebiotics.(Unsplash)

Sources: Whole grains, garlic, onions, bananas, and seasonal vegetables support a healthy gut environment.

Whole grains, garlic, onions, bananas, and seasonal vegetables support a healthy gut environment. Value: Adding these to daily meals helps strengthen the gut barrier and prevents toxins from triggering skin inflammation.

3.Healthy fats

Chia seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids.(Unsplash)

Sources: Omega-3 fatty acids, found in walnuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and fatty fish.

Value: They help maintain the skin’s natural barrier and reduce dryness and itching.

4. Hydration

Hydration is essential in winters!(Adobe)

Drink adequate water, herbal teas, and soups.

They help keep the gut lining healthy and the skin well-moisturised.

5. Vitamins

Diet rich in leafy greens and veggies keep you healthy.(Shutterstock)

Nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and antioxidants are found in citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, and leafy greens.

They support collagen production and skin repair.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.