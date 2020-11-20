Anushka Sharma enjoys tea-time with father in Virat Kohli’s absence, refuses to crop him out of photo despite his request

bollywood

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 18:50 IST

Anushka Sharma is currently living at her Mumbai residence and is enjoying spending time with her parents while husband Virat Kohli remains busy with the Australia series. The actor has now shared a happy picture from her tea time with her parents.

The Sui Dhaaga actor shared a beautiful picture of herself, dressed in a lavender salwar-suit, complete with a bindi on her forehead, cosily sitting in her balcony as her father clicked her with his silhouette visible in the reflection behind her. She captioned the picture, “When your dad captures your perfect chai time candid photo and tells you to cut him out of frame but you won’t because - daughter !”

Virat has been granted paternity leave by the BCCI after the first Test against Australia next month. He will miss three Test matches in Australia to be with Anushka as the couple welcomes their first child in early January. “...Mr Virat Kohli had informed the BCCI about his plans to return to India after the first Test in Adelaide. The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide,” Board secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release. The centrally-contracted players are eligible for paternity leave and Rohit had availed it during the 2018 tour of Australia.

Anushka had earlier accompanied Virat to the UAE for the Indian Premier League. He was leading his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore before it was ousted from the competition. She had also celebrated his 32nd birthday in Dubai along with his other teammates.

The PK actor also took to Instagram to share two love-soaked pictures and expressed her feelings for him with no words, but with just a heart emoji. While one of the pictures saw Anushka resting her head on Virat’s as they embraced, the other one saw her kissing him on the cheeks.

The couple took to social media on August 27 to announce her pregnancy. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” the couple wrote in their individual captions.

