Fans decode who plays Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD; actor calls it an ‘honour’

Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD is being talked about for its cameos as much as the performances of the lead actors - Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. But there was one cameo most couldn’t make out, that of Lord Krishna. But now, fans have decoded who plays him in the film. (Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 1: Prabhas-Amitabh film collects ₹95 cr in India, breaks all-time records) Krishnakumar played Lord Krishna in Kalki 2898 AD.

Krishnakumar plays Krishna

While every other character’s face is clearly shown in Kalki 2898 AD, Lord Krishna’s face is never fully shown. Other than the body and hair, the actor’s face is always shown only in silhouette. However, curious fans decoded that Tamil actor Krishnakumar played Krishna in the film.

The actor confirmed the same when he replied to fans on his Instagram stories. Sharing a screengrab from the film, he wrote, “#kalki2898ad An absolute honour to be able to open an epic film, playing such a special character. Grateful.” But there’s also another actor who helped bring Lord Krishna to life.

A screengrab of Krishnakumar's Instagram stories.

Arjun Das lends his voice

While some couldn't make out who played Krishna, they recognised Arjun Das’ voice. When a fan tagged Arjun on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “Hi @iam_arjundas your voice for Krishna in #Kalki2898AD is lit. It took the experience a notch higher. Thank you so much for the doing this. Note: Looking forward for you in #OG,” he thanked the fan and replied, “The credit doesn’t belong to me and should go only and only to @nagashwin7 & @SwapnaDuttCh.”

About Krishnakumar

Krishnakumar debuted with the 2010 film Kadhalagi and took a break from movies. He worked as the artistic director of The Little Theatre Group before coming back to cinema in 2020, with the Amazon Prime anthology film Putham Pudhu Kaalai. Later that year, he gained fame for playing Suriya’s friend Chaitanya aka Chay in Soorarai Pottru. In 2022 he starred in Dhanush’s Maaran.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27 in multiple languages. The film received positive reviews with most people panning the first half of the film. The end of Kalki 2898 AD sets the stage for a sequel.