Reddit reacts to Deepika Padukone saying 'nobody' could handle her Padmaavat role: 'Aishwarya Rai would’ve nailed it'

In a 2018 interview, Deepika Padukone was asked to name an actor, who could have played Padmavati in her period drama Padmaavat. Deepika had then said that 'nobody' could have handled the role better than her. On Friday, Deepika's video from her old interview was shared on Reddit, where many debated which actor could have played the role, if not Deepika. One name that kept cropping up was of Aishwarya Rai. Also read: Padmaavat is designed to make you wonder what the fuss is about Deepika Padukone in Padmaavat and Aishwarya Rai in Jodha Akbar (right).

Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, Padmaavat was based on a 16th-century poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi. The period drama went on to win many awards, including a couple of National Film Awards.

In the old clip shared on Reddit, actor-host Neha Dhupia asked Deepika, "If you weren't playing Padmavati, who could handle this role well enough?" Pat came Deepika's reply, "Nobody." Deepika and golfer-sister Anisha Padukone were guests on a 2018 episode of BFFs with Vogue hosted by Neha Dhupia. After the clip was shared on Reddit by Bolly Blinds N Gossip with the caption, "Do you agree with her?" many chimed in.

Some were convinced Aishwarya Rai would fit the role perfectly. "The character screams Aishwarya Rai! Given that beauty was a plot point and the way Ash carried herself in Jodha Akbar and PS, I’d say Ash would’ve nailed it," said a Redditor. One more said, "Just came here to type Aish (Aishwarya Rai). She was amazing in Jodha Akbar (which is still my go-to movie).

Many also shared clips and pictures of Aishwarya from her older films. One of them wrote, "Duh, Aishwarya Rai of course." One more wrote, "Deepika Padukone was miscast as Padmavati. According to me Aishwarya Rai is the ideal Padmavati. Deepika looks like an athlete or a supermodel. She lacks the grace to be a royal, a queen." A person also added Priyanka Chopra's name to the mix, writing, "Aishwarya and Priyanka would have absolutely killed it."

Deepika was last seen in Pathaan along with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She is now filming for her next, Fighter. The action film, also directed by Siddharth Anand, features Deepika alongside Hrithik Roshan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON