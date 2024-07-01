Amitabh Bachchan finally watches Kalki 2898 AD with Abhishek Bachchan, says his ‘son was fooling around’

Abhishek reviews Kalki 2898 AD

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Abhishek took to his X handle and shared his reaction to dad Amitabh's Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD = (mind-blown emoticon) Wow!” Abhishek watched the film with dad Amitabh the previous evening, as evident in the latest blog post by the veteran actor.

Amitabh shares updates from an eventful Sunday

Amitabh took to his blog to reveal that he visited an IMAX theatre in Mumbai to watch the film after completing his Sunday routine of meeting fans outside the gates of his residence, Jalsa.

“A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time .. and the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive , the elegance and aesthetics in the facility .. had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress .. Gatsby .. and son fooling around .. and the IDFC bank ad., that Abhishek and I did .. so much to say .. but its getting to 5:16 am ..and Shujaat Hussain Khan on repeat .. aha ha .. one does not wish the night to end .. just the, the emotion the singing and his sitar together ..aaahh .. music .. the chord that connects us to the Almighty ..sublime .. My love,” he wrote.

Along with the caption were several pictures of the visit to the theatre, one of which saw Amitabh sitting inside the hall and waving at someone. A second picture had Abhishek blow a kiss in the direction of his father as he sat inside a room.

Amitabh plays Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which released on June 27, has collected ₹302.4 crore nett in India so far in all languages.