Kalki 2898 AD box office collection day 5: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer rakes in 335.31 cr in India

Kalki 2898 AD box office collection

According to the portal, Kalki 2898 AD registered business of ₹95.3 crore on its opening day and ₹57.6 crore on Friday in all languages in India. The film witnessed a steady run on day 5 by minting ₹26.31 crore, taking the total upto ₹335.31 crore.

While the film saw an increase in collections on weekend -- Saturday: ₹66.2 crore and Sunday: ₹88.2 crore, it saw a dip on Monday. Kalki 2898 AD released in all south Indian languages and Hindi in 2D and 3D.

According to the film's team, the multilingual 3D spectacle has entered the ₹500 crore club within four days of its global release. It is a worldwide box office collection.

Amitabh finally watches the film

Meanwhile, actor Abhishek Bachchan has reacted to the film, as he took to his official X (previously Twitter) handle and shared a ‘mind-blown’ emoticon to describe his experience. In the wee hours of Monday morning, Abhishek took to his X handle and shared his reaction to dad Amitabh's Kalki 2898 AD. He wrote, “#Kalki2898AD = (mind-blown emoticon) Wow!” Abhishek watched the film with dad Amitabh the previous evening.

About the film

Kalki 2898 AD is a film that mixes sci-fi with mythological elements. Prabhas plays a bounty hunter called Bhairava from Kashi, and Deepika plays a pregnant test subject called SUM-80. Amitabh plays Ashwatthama from Indian mythology, while Kamal plays Supreme Yaskin, leader of the Complex. Kalki 2898 AD tells how Bhairava will do anything to make enough units to live in the complex, but his plans hit a hitch due to Ashwatthama.

The film also stars Disha Patani as Roxie and sees cameos by Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, Faria Abdullah and others. The film takes place 6000 years after the Kurukshetra war in Mahabharata. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures. The film is mounted on a whopping budget of ₹600 crore.