Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor heap praise on Kalki 2898 AD: 'I bow down to your epic, sweeping saga'

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor hail Kalki 2898 AD

Varun tweeted, “Kalki is all that we have ever dreamt for and from Indian Cinema!! Every frame is to Marvel at - what you guys have done is not less than magic and madness..Thank You for giving us this experience in #Kalki2898AD.”

Arjun took to his Instagram stories and shared the poster of Kalki, captioning it with his brief review. He wrote, “Kalki, the game changer!! What a cinematic vision from @nag_ashwin! I bow down to your visual take of this epic, sweeping saga that spans generations."

Lauding the performances, he added, “There is only 1 @amitabhbachchan, and he is just as awe-inspiring as Ashwatthama!!! @actorprabhas continues to be the loveable 'rebel' that we have loved him always. @deepikapadukone just adds so much dignity and is the actual heart of it. @ikamalhaasan Sir, I can't wait to see him in all his glory in Part 2 (spoiler alert). To all the cameos, kudos to everyone for being team players and enjoying the ride!”

He also credited the film's team as a whole for the success.

Arjun Kapoor praised Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD as a Pan India epic film.

Shraddha Kapoor pens fan girl post for Amitabh Bachchan

Prior to Arjun and Varun, Shraddha Kapoor had also dedicated a post to Amitabh Bachchan after watching Kalki. She took to her Instagram handle and posted two slides. In the first, the caption read, “Kya North Kya South. Kya East, Kya West. Saara cinema ek taraf (North, South, East and West cinema on one side)…”

In the second slide, Amitabh's look as Ashwatthama from Kalki was captioned as, “Amitabh Bachchan ek taraf (Amitabh Bachchan on one side) while adding fire, salute and blast emojis.”

Kalki 2898 AD also features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in pivoral characters. Kamal Haasan plays the antagonist in the movie based on Ved Vyasa's Mahabharata and a post-apocalyptic dystopian world. The movie released on June 27 worldwide in IMAX, 3D and 4DX formats.