Inside Arjun Kapoor's 39th birthday: Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor, Anshula celebrate at midnight with cakes. Watch

Anshula posts old photos with Arjun on his birthday

The first photo featured a young Arjun with Anshula in his arms. He was seen smiling and looking at the camera. The next photo showed young Arjun and Anshula waving from sitting inside a toy car. The duo, as adults, smiled in the next picture.

Inside pic, video from Arjun's birthday

The fourth picture showed Anshula with a puja plate standing in front of Arjun. For his birthday, Arjun wore a black shirt and matching trousers. Anshula was seen in a printed red suit. In the photo, both of them smiled while Arjun flashed the thumbs-up sign. Their cousin Shanaya Kapoor was also seen in the background.

The last slide was a video of the guests standing around Arjun who sat on a couch. The video started with Arjun pointing towards his phone. In the clip, several cakes were placed in front of Arjun on a table. All of them, including Arjun, sang the birthday song and laughed. The clip ended with Arjun blowing the candles.

Anshula pens long note

Sharing the post, Anshula wrote, "Happy birthday to my number one (red heart and nazar amulet emojis). My fiercest protector, my first bully (laughing face emoji), my first wrestling companion, my loudest cheerleader, the fulfiller of all my dreams.. the man with the biggest heart.. my wish for you this year is that you never stop believing in yourself & your ability to overcome & rise again, your life becomes everything you dream of it becoming, your worries become smaller, your laughs become louder, your smiles become bigger & you never have to burden more than you can carry."

She also added, "I hope the fire inside you never extinguishes, but gives you the strength to keep rising. Thank you for showing me by example what it means to be a kind human. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Thank you for allowing me to always chase my dreams, for having my back and keeping me afloat when I feel like I’m drowning.. You deserve the best of the best, all the joy & all the love your heart can carry! Love you to infinity @arjunkapoor (red heart and infinity symbol emojis)." Reacting to the post, Arjun and Maheep Kapoor posted red heart emojis.

Celebs wished Arjun on their Instagram Stories.

Celebs wish Arjun

Kareena Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor took to their Instagram Stories to wish Arjun. Sharing a photo with Arjun, Karena wrote, "Happy Birthday Arjjj. Sending hugs @arjunkapoor." Rohit Shetty posted Arjun's photo from his upcoming cop drama Singham Again along with a wish. Khushi posted a picture collage and wrote, "Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya (brother)." Shanaya Kapoor also shared Arjun's picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday Arjun bhaiya (brother)."

Arjun's upcoming films

Fans will see Arjun next as a villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, along with Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. The actor is also busy shooting his upcoming project, Meri Patni Ka Remake.