Malaika Arora drops cryptic post after giving Arjun Kapoor's birthday a miss: 'I like people that I can trust...'

Malaika Arora has shared a cryptic post on boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's 39th birthday. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Malaika re-shared a post by social media user, mr papz. (Also Read | Malaika Arora skips Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash amid breakup rumours) Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are rumoured to have broken up.

Malaika shares a cryptic post on Arjun's birthday

The original post read, "I like people that I can trust with my eyes closed and my back turned." It was shared with the caption, "Because gods going to tell me the truth somehow! And that’s the truth! So stay genuine!" Malaika simply re-posted it.

Malaika re-shared a post on Instagram Stories.

Did Malaika and Arjun part ways?

Recently, there have been rumours about Malaika and Arjun's breakup. As Arjun Kapoor celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, Malaika was not present among the guests at the party, which took place at his Mumbai home. Among the guests, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Maheep Kapoor, among others, were seen at the venue. Malaika hasn't even shared any birthday posts for Arjun yet.

About Malaika and Arjun's relationship

Malaika and Arjun have been dating for several years now. According to a report by Pinkvilla, they 'respectfully parted ways' as their ‘relationship ran its course’. But Malaika's manager denied the rumours. Speaking with India Today, her manager said about them parting ways, “No, no, all rumours.”

Last month, Pinkvilla quoting a source reported, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

Malaika's past relationship

Malaika was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly twenty years. They also share a child, son Arhaan Khan. The duo welcomed Arhaan in 2002.

Arjun's upcoming project

Arjun will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singhan Again. Singham Again also stars Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. The actor is also busy shooting his upcoming project, Meri Patni Ka Remake.