Malaika Arora skips Arjun Kapoor's birthday bash amid breakup rumours; Varun, Janhvi and many celebs spotted at party

Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor! The actor turned 39 on June 26, and hosted a party at home for his family and close friends. While a few celebs, including new dad Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Maheep Kapoor, among others, were spotted at the bash, Arjun’s alleged ex, Malaika Arora, was missing. Also read: Malaika Arora makes first appearance in Bandra post breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Watch Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora at the grand opening celebration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai in 2023. (File Photo)

Rumours of their breakup have been going on for a while now, and Malaika’s absence from Arjun’s birthday party further fuelled them.

Breakup rumours

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who were in a relationship for many years, have reportedly called it quits. According to a recent Pinkvilla report, they 'respectfully parted ways' as their ‘relationship ran its course’.

However, Malaika's manager denied the rumours. Malaika's recently manager reacted to the rumours while talking to India Today. When asked whether the couple had parted ways, the manager said, “No no, all rumours.”

Amid all this, the reality TV judge and former VJ, who is quite active on Instagram and shared a sweet birthday post for actor and BFF Karisma Kapoor on June 25, is yet to share a post for Arjun's birthday.

Did Malaika and Arjun really split up?

As per a May 31 article by Pinkvilla, multiple sources confirmed to the portal that Malaika and Arjun ended their relationship. A source said, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. He is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also features Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor. Arjun will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film.