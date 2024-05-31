Malaika Arora makes first appearance in Bandra post-breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Watch

Malaika Arora is known for her cordial behaviour with paparazzi, be it at public events or casual outings. The actor was recently clicked at Bandra amid ongoing reports of her much talked-about breakup with Arjun Kapoor. In the video, Malaika can be seen smiling as the photographers request for her pictures. (Also read: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor have split: ‘Relationship ran its course’) Malaika Arora was clicked in Bandra after breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora gets clicked post breakup

Although the actor-dancer waved and smiled at the paps, she did not stay long to pose for photos or selfies. Malaika looked like she was in a hurry, as the paparazzi could be heard saying, “Malaika Ji wait,” “Malaika Ma'am wait,” “Ma'am wait,” in the nine seconds clip. For the unversed, a recent Pinkvilla report claimed that Arjun and Malaika have mutually parted ways. Attributing an inside source, the report stated that the couple wants to maintain a dignified silence.

Malaika Arora drops cryptic post amid breakup

Amid the breakup report, Malaika recently took to her Instagram stories and added a cryptic quote which read, “Good Morning…The greatest treasure on earth are the people who love and support us. They cannot be bought or replaced and each of us has only a few of them.” However, neither Arjun nor Malaika have given any official statement post their alleged breakup.

Malaika Arora shared a cryptic quote amid breakup reports with Arjun Kapoor.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika made her debut with the music video - Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha. She later worked as host in MTV's show - Club MTV. Malaika's first Bollywood debut was in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se. She featured in the groovy track Chaiyya Chaiyya alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The duo were lauded for their dance moves choreographed by Farah Khan.

About Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with YRF's Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. The romantic-drama was written and directed by Habib Faisal. He was last seen in Ajay Bahl's mystery-thriller The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar. Arjun will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's copy universe action-thriller Singham Again.