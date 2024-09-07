Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reach Mumbai hospital ahead of the arrival of their baby

Has the moment finally arrived? Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on Saturday were seen arriving at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital in their car, surrounded by paparazzi eager to capture the special moment. Also read: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s post-wedding and pre-baby Siddhivinayak visits make fans emotional: Pics Deepika Padukone is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh.

DeepVeer at hospital

Although the couple kept a low profile and remained out of sight, the sighting has sent fans into a frenzy, speculating whether the time has finally come to welcome their little bundle of joy.

On Saturday, the couple was seen entering the hospital on the vehicle. The photographers could not click their picture. After their arrival, Deepika and Ranveer’s family members were also spotted arriving at the hospital.

However, it is not clear whether Deepika has arrived for a regular check-up or has been admitted for delivery.

On Friday, Deepika and Ranveer visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi.

About their pregnancy

Deepika is expecting her first baby with actor Ranveer. In February, they shared the news of Deepika's pregnancy.

The couple took to Instagram to make the announcement, posting an adorable picture featuring baby shoes and clothing with the caption "September 2024". The post sent their fans into a frenzy, congratulating the soon-to-be parents. Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in a picturesque wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy in 2018.

Deepika reportedly plans on resuming work in 2025 and would like to dedicate the next few months to her newborn. “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas," said a source to News18.

Work update

When it comes to films, the couple will be reuniting on the silver screen. They will be seen sharing the screen space this Diwali in Rohit Shetty's ensemble cop drama Singham Again. In the film, Ranveer is reprising his role of Simmba and it is believed that Deepika will be introduced as Lady Singham. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.