Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone seeks blessings at Siddhivinayak temple with Ranveer Singh. Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are setting couple goals ahead of their baby's birth. The soon-to-be parents visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Friday, September 6, a day before Ganesh Chaturthi. Ranveer was seen accompanying Deepika as the couple entered the temple premises. (Also read: Ranveer Singh back in Mumbai ahead of Deepika Padukone’s delivery. Watch) Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh prayed at the Siddhivinayak temple.

Deepika-Ranveer pray at Siddhivinayak temple

In the video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika looked ethereal in a traditional green saree and matching blouse. Her baby bump was visible as she and Ranveer greeted the people with folded hands before entering the temple. The Cirkus actor opted for a cream-coloured kurta-pajama and tied his hair in a bun, paired with black sunglasses. The couple was seen going through the queue along with other devotees.

Fans commented under the post, predicting the gender of their child. A fan commented, “She’s going to get a baby boy.” Another fan wrote, “They will be blessed with a Baby Boy (open hands prayer emoji).” A fan also commented, “Good, aapke twins ho (Good, may you have twins).” A user also asked, “Twins hai kya (Are you going to have twins (surprised emoji).” Another user commented, “Bappa Bless You Both (heart and prayer emojis).”

Siddhivinayak temple is dedicated to Lord Ganesha and many Indian celebrities often seen praying there. Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ekta Kapoor and Anupam Kher are some of the prominent names who have visited the temple over the years.

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's relationship

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018. The couple announced Deepika's first pregnancy in February 2024. The duo shared a joint post which read, "September 2024," with cute motifs of baby clothes, baby shoes and balloons.

Deepika Padukone's future projects

Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin. The dystopian science-fiction action-thriller also featured Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Saswata Chatterjee, Disha Patani, Shobana, Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy and Anil George in crucial roles.

She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn in titular roles. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Ranveer (Singh) in crucial roles. Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor will be essaying negative characters in the action-thriller. The actor will resume the shooting of the sequel to Kalki in 2025. Deepika is also a part of R Balki's The Intern Remake featuring Amitabh Bachchan.