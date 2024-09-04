Dad-to-be Ranveer Singh back in Mumbai ahead of Deepika Padukone’s delivery. Watch

Back to bay

On Wednesday evening, the actor was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport, marking his return to the city. A video shared on social media shows Ranveer walking out of the airport. He wore a chic white hoodie and pyjamas combo, layered with a sleek black coat and topped off with a matching cap. He was also seen covering his face with a mask.

He was seen in a happy mood as he waved at the photographers stationed at the airport before sitting in his car. It is believed he was out of Mumbai to shoot one of his upcoming projects.

The fans got excited to see Ranveer arrive in Mumbai. “OMG MEANS DP IS ABOUT TO GIVE BIRTH,” wrote one user, with one sharing, “My heart jump”.

“Dad to be soon is in Mumbai,” one commented, with another one writing, “Finally, Ranveer is in town”.

Several reports suggest that Deepika will be delivering her first baby on September 28 in Mumbai, and not London, as was speculated.

About the pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child together. They announced her pregnancy in February. In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

Deepika reportedly plans on resuming work in 2025 and would like to dedicate the next few months to her newborn. “Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas," said a source to News18.

Deepika, Ranveer on work front

On the film front, the couple will be reuniting on the silver screen. They will be seen sharing the screen space this Diwali in Rohit Shetty's ensemble cop drama Singham Again. In the film, Ranveer is reprising his role of Simmba and it is believed that Deepika will be introduced as Lady Singham. They will appear alongside a star-studded cast of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff.