Pregnant Deepika Padukone is a beauty to behold in new maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh. See pics

After announcing her pregnancy, Deepika Padukone faced harsh criticism and accusations of faking her baby bump. However, the actor has now shut down her critics in the most stunning way. She has shared a series of heartwarming photos, proudly showcasing her growing belly alongside her loving husband, Ranveer Singh. Also read: Deepika Padukone to give birth to her and Ranveer Singh's baby on September 28 in Mumbai: Report Deepika Padukone will be delivering her first baby later this month.

Deepika flaunts the belly

The actor on Monday took to Instagram to post several pictures from her latest maternity shoot.

In the black and white pictures, Deepika is flaunting her belly, and in a few she is seen sharing a happy moment with Ranveer. In one image, Deepika is seen cradling her baby bump, while in one she is wearing a bra along with pants looking at her belly with compassion and a smile on her face.

In one image, Ranveer is seen holding her belly from behind, and kissing her on her shoulder, while in one, they are seen laughing together. In several images, Deepika is seen in outfits in which her belly is visible, as she poses with a huge smile.

She kept her caption short and sweet while sharing the images, as she posted an evil eye emoji along with white heart and infinity emoji.

Fans rejoice

The sweet and intimate moments captured in the pictures have left everyone in awe, with fans and followers unable to help but go "aww" over the couple's joyful celebration of their upcoming arrival.

“Welcome baby ranveer,” wrote one, while another shared, “Mommaaaaa”.

“Congratssss,” one wrote, and one exclaimed, “Omg”.

One user shared, “The cutest”, while one posted, “Love and Blessings”.

“Coolest mommy alive,” expressed one user, with another sharing, “IT’S MOTHER MONTH YOU ALL”.

“Best looking baby on his/her way,” posted one user, with one mentioning, “Goddess”. “Where are the haters???? Omg Finally,” read one comment.

About the pregnancy

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child together. They announced her pregnancy in February. In an Instagram post, the couple said the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the picture embossed with baby shoes and clothing. Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.