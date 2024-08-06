Ranveer Singh comes out in support of Lakshya Sen after loss in Paris Olympics: ‘He’s only 22 and just getting started'

India's Lakshya Sen had a crushing loss at the Paris Olympics men's singles badminton bronze medal match. Ranveer Singh has come out in support of the 22 year-old player, who became the first Indian male shuttler to reach the semi-finals of the Men's Badminton in the Olympics. Ranveer lauded the efforts of Lakshya despite his loss, and said ‘fight another day.’ (Also read: Fans defend Taapsee Pannu against ‘shameless’ trolls as she’s blamed for India’s badminton performance at Olympics) Ranveer Singh heaped praises on Lakshya Sen's performance at the Olympics.

What Ranveer said

Ranveer took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday and posted a picture of Lakshya, and wrote in the caption: “What a player! What endurance, what agility, what a range of shots, what focus, what grit, what smarts. Scintillating badminton on display! Its difficult to encapsulate just how brilliant he's been at the Olympics. Missed out narrowly in a game of extremely small margins. But he's only 22 and he is just getting started.”

He concluded the note by adding, “Fight another day. Proud of you, starboy. @senlakshya.”

Ranveer Singh via Instagram Stories.

More details

Lakshya went against Lee Zii Jia for the bronze-medal match, but suffered a loss with a score of 13-21, 21-16, 21-11. "I had my chances. Could have done better in the second set. Credit to him; he played very well. I am not able to take it at the moment. In between the points, there was blood on the floor. I was losing some momentum, having a break in my game. Serving again and trying to refocus on the match," Lakshya said after the match.

Meanwhile, in an interaction with reporters following Lakshya's loss, Prakash Padukone lashed out at the poor performance of the Indian badminton contingent and said, “The players need to introspect, and not just keep asking for more from the federations. They need to ask themselves whether they are working hard enough, because all of these players have their own physios and all the facilities. I don’t think any other country, including the US, has so many facilities."