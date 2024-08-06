'You can't keep asking more from federations': Prakash Padukone explodes at Indian shuttlers after Lakshya Sen's loss

India's Lakshya Sen may have reached where no other Indian male shuttler couldn't – a semi-final in Olympics – but for Prakash Padukone, his mentor at the Games, Lakshya squandered an opportunity to bring home a medal. Padukone, the legendary former Indian shuttler, didn't mince his words as he spoke in detail about the badminton contingent's failure to win a medal in Paris, despite some of the heavyweights in the roster including the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and two-time medallist PV Sindhu. Prakash Padukone (L) cheers Lakshya Sen during the Men's Singles bronze medal badminton match against Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia (PTI)

While the Indian men's doubles duo was knocked out in the quarterfinal, PV Sindhu bowed out in the round of 16 in womens' singles at the Paris Olympics. HS Prannoy, meanwhile, faced a defeat to Lakshya in the round of 16 match, too; however, Prannoy had recovered from chikungunya days before the Games and was battling physical ailments ahead of the clash.

In an interaction with reporters following Lakshya's loss which ended India's badminton campaign, Padukone hit out at the players, stating that they have been receiving adequate support from the government and that they should “take responsibility” for the underwhelming performances.

“After Milkha Singh in 64′ and PT Usha in the 80s, we have so many fourth place finishes. I think that it’s high time that the players also take responsibility,” Padukone said.

"Atleast for the results in this Olympics and the previous one, you cannot hold the federations and government responsible for the results. They have all done whatever they can. Ultimately the responsibility is on the players to go an deliver when it matters the most,” Padukone stated.

“The players need to introspect, and not just keep asking for more from the federations. They need to ask themselves whether they are working hard enough, because all of these players have their own physios and all the facilities. I don’t think any other country, including the US, has so many facilities."

Lakshya needs to “work harder”

Talking about Lakshya's defeat, Padukone was particularly displeased with the way the Indian shuttler squandered his 1-0 lead against Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match.

“I and Vimal are not happy with the fourth position of Lakshya (Sen). He could have definitely gotten a medal. I know (Viktor) Axelsen might say that Lakshya is the next best, but that is not good enough because there was a possibility of a medal,

“Had he lost comfortably, it would have been a different issue. But to have come this far, to have taken the lead…I know he is young, but he cannot give this as an excuse. Take the responsibility and work harder,” said Padukone strongly.