 Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's ₹100 crore home near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is almost complete. Watch video
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
New Delhi
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's 100 crore home near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat is almost complete. Watch video

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
Aug 29, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are likely to relocate into their new home after becoming parents next month. It's a sea-facing quadraplex.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to become parents next month. A MoneyControl report states that the actor couple are also looking forward to move into their new home in Bandra, Mumbai. (Also Read – Kangana Ranaut reveals she and Deepika Padukone had the same driving school: ‘Ab toh seekh ke hi rahungi’)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's new home nears completion

Deepika, Ranveer's new home

As per the report, their new home is a sea-facing quadraplex located on Bandra Bandstand, close to Shah Rukh Khan's palatial home, Mannat. It's spread across 11,266 square feet of interior space and an additional 1,300 square feet of terrace space. It occupies four floors – from 16 to 19 – of the building. It's reportedly worth over 100 crore. The couple also purchased a bungalow in Alibaug worth 22 crore in 2021.

Deepika, Ranveer's relationship

Deepika and Ranveer met and started dating on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2013 hit romantic drama Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela. They also worked together in Bhansali's 2015 blockbuster historical romance Bajirao Mastani. They've also shared the screen space briefly in Homi Adajania's 2014 road movie Finding Fanny, Kabir Khan's 2021 period sports drama 83, and most recently, in Rohit Shetty's 2022 comedy Cirkus.

They're all set to reunite in Rohit's upcoming cop drama Singham Again, also featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff among others. Co-produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment, Singham Again is slated to release in cinemas this Diwali. It's the new instalment of Rohit's cop universe, in which Ranveer will reprise his role of Simmba while Deepika will be a new entrant as officer Tara Shetty.

After Singham Again, Ranveer will also star in Aditya Dhar's next action thriller and Farhan Akhtar's crime thriller Don 3. Deepika was last seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action entertainer Fighter and Nag Ashwin's dystopian sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD earlier this year.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. They released their wedding video five years later on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 8 in 2023. Months later, the couple announced that they'll become parents in September 2024. Deepika can be seen sporting her baby bump during her outings in Mumbai recently.

