Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s fans lash out at haters after seeing their maternity shoot: ‘Now say she’s faking’

There are many celebrities who prefer keeping their personal lives out of the public eye. For instance, fans had no idea that Anushka Sharma was pregnant with her second child until February this year when she and Virat Kohli announced the arrival of their son Akaay. But there are some stars who enjoy sharing the joys of life with their fans. Like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who took to social media in February to reveal their due date— September 2024. But sadly, even after Deepika made many public appearances with her bump, some trolls accused her of faking her pregnancy. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's maternity photoshoot (Photos: Instagram/deepikapadukone)(Instagram)

Well, Deepika and Ranveer’s fans feel their maternity shoot is no less than a slap in the face for these nasty trolls. We are talking about the string of monochromatic pictures the soon-to-be parents shared on Instagram last night, taking social media by storm. Deepika and Ranveer look beyond adorable! The heartwarming smiles on their faces are contagious and will leave you feeling almost as excited as them for this exciting new journey that the happy couple will soon embark on. The highlight, of course, is Deepika’s bare baby bump and the pregnancy glow on her face.

Many fellow celebs and netizens showered love on the parents-to-be in the comment section below. But the maximum comments were by loyal fans of DeepVeer, lashing out at trolls who had accused Deepika of wearing a fake baby bump. One social media user wrote: “That's Deepika, shutting up the mouths of the haters who say it was a lie. We love you Deepika and Ranveer ❤️🙌❤️”, while another challenged trolls by writing: “Now say that she’s faking her pregnancy! 😂😂😂.” Another comment read: “This was much needed for the people who were spreading negativity saying Deepika is faking her pregnancy, she doesn't look like pregnant women, it's pakka surrogacy and she is covering up bla bla. Love you Deeps 😍”, whereas another fan gushed, “She has shut the mouth of everyone who was mocking her for fake pregnancy lol.”

Well, we can’t wait to meet Deepika and Ranveer’s baby this month! We wish the soon-to-be parents only love and joy.