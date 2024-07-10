Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s child gets ‘Orryfied’ at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s sangeet

Apart from soaring high on the success of her recently released film Kalki 2898 AD, Bollywood’s queen Deepika Padukone is busy basking in the glow of her pregnancy. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh, and her maternity fashion has been garnering love from all across the internet. Earlier this week, the gorgeous mommy-to-be stepped out on Friday night to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand sangeet ceremony, hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Deepika flaunted her baby bump in a stunning purple saree which gave us some serious Didi Tera Devar Deewana vibes. Along with pictures, the actor shared, “Just…coz its a Friday night & 👼🏼 wants to party!!!🤷🏽‍♀️😅” Ranveer and Deepika with Orry at Anant and Radhika's sangeet

Socialite Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, also known as the BFF of several star kids, has now given fans a glimpse of what went down at the Ambani-Merchant sangeet. One major highlight was obviously Justin Bieber’s epic performance which made the pre-wedding celebration a night to remember. Well, the other highlight was Deepika and Ranveer’s baby being ‘Orryfied’. We are talking about the couple’s latest snap with Orry, clicked at the Ambani event. The socialite struck his famous pose with his hand on Deepika’s baby bump while Ranveer put his hand on Orry’s shoulder. It’s a really cute picture and looks as if Orry is blessing the baby.

As expected, there were hilarious reactions in the comment section below. For instance, one social media user joked, “Baby has been Orryfied now 😂”, while a fan shared, “You have done some good Karmas to be this lucky orry I must say ❤️☺️☺️☺️.” Referring to Deepika’s pregnant character in Kalki 2898 AD, an internet user wrote: “Looks like "Sumathi" finally let someone touch her cutest baby bump!! 🥹”, while another comment read: “This picture looks like family - ranveer father, orry son , deepika mom 😍 just kidding.”

Earlier this year, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy by revealing their due date. They will welcome their baby into the world in September. We wish the soon-to-be parents all the love!