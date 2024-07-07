From Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh: On World Chocolate Day 2024, meet 5 actors who started as chocolate boys

World Chocolate Day is a day dedicated to the celebration of chocolates! But what about the handsome young men of the Hindi film industry who started off as chocolate boys? Some have now transformed into rugged men, but their chocolate boy era deserves appreciation. The chocolate boy era

Ranbir Kapoor

When he made his debut with Saawariya (2007), Ranbir Kapoor became an instant heartthrob thanks to his good looks and chocolate boy charm. Well, today the man is busy winning awards for his versatile and volatile performance as Animal (2023)

Ranbir Kapoor then and now

Shahid Kapoor

The OG chocolate boy! Shahid Kapoor was too cute to handle as the clean-shaven college boy Rajiv in Ishq Vishk (2003). Well, he underwent a major transformation and convinced us that he really was Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab (2016) before leaving us in awe with his intense look as Kabir Singh (2019)

Shahid Kapoor then and now

Kartik Aaryan

Can you believe the current heartthrob once gave an epic monologue as a boy next door in Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011)? Kartik Aaryan has grown up and how, not only as a fine young man but also as a versatile actor. His latest release Chandu Champion is a good example of the same. But every now and then, we still get a glimpse of the chocolate boy he started his career as

Kartik Aaryan then and now

Ranveer Singh

Where did the cute college boy from Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) go, who used to swear on break pakoras? Well, Ranveer Singh has evolved into the smoking hot and very dashing Rocky Randhawa, who makes us swoon each time he comes on screen, like he did in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Ranveer Singh then and now

Ayushmann Khurrana

The multi-talented Ayushmann Khurrana made a permanent place in our hearts when he made his acting debut with Vicky Donor (2012). But fans never thought he would transform into a handsome hunk like he did for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Ayushmann Khurrana then and now

Well, these actors have come a long way! But we will never forget how they made heart-eyed emojis out of us when they began their journey in the film industry. Happy Chocolate Day indeed!