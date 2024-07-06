5 co-stars Ranveer Singh shares sizzling onscreen chemistry with

One of Bollywood's most vibrant actors, Ranveer Singh is known for his unabashed charm and versatility. Together with his wife, Deepika Padukone, they form a dynamic couple in the industry, each boasting numerous widely acclaimed films. Ranveer Singh with co-star Alia Bhatt and wife Deepika Padukone. (Instagram)

While we know he is quite happy with Deepika and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their first child, on the occasion of his birthday we will be exploring some of the most electrifying onscreen relationships he shares with his co-stars.

Anushka Sharma

This onscreen couple made hearts throb in both Band Baaja Baaraat (2010) and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011). Anushka's commanding personality and Ranveer's cheeky smile truly made them one of a kind, especially with the effortless chemistry that oozed from their relationship. A Reddit user called them, ‘Janakpuri ki dhinchak ladki aur Saharanpur ka overconfident munda, full of joie de vivre.’

Posters of Band Baaja Bharat (2010) and Ladies vs. Ricky Bhal (2011) (Yash Raj Films )

Alia Bhatt

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023 and it’s easy to see why. Featuring Alia Bhatt as a strong, independent female lead and Ranveer as her loving over-enthusiastic boyfriend, the film resonated with audiences. Ranveer perfectly embodied the kind of man every girl is looking for, contributing to the film’s tremendous success. The actors first graced the screen together in Gully Boy (2019).

Posters of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) and Gully Boy (2019).

Priyanka Chopra

Bajirao Mastani (2015) one of the most passionate films with a star-studded cast, truly showcased Ranveer's range alongside his co-stars. In his limited scenes with Priyanka Chopra, their chemistry was insanely palpable. In fact, the onscreen couple was so breathtaking that there's an entire Reddit thread dedicated to it titled, “Ranveer Singh and PC had sizzling onscreen chemistry. Like absolutely red-hot. Really hope to see them paired again in a romantic drama.” It might be too late for that, but we'll take what we can get! They have also worked together on Gunday (2014) and Dil Dhadakne Do (2015).

The poster of Gunday (2014) and Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai, Bajirao's first wife in Bajirao Mastani (2015).(Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha

An achingly beautiful masterpiece, Lootera (2013) marked the first onscreen collaboration between Ranveer and Sonakshi. In this heartwarming period drama, both actors delivered captivating performances. One of the elements that truly earned the movie its critical acclaim was the seamless and almost inimitable way Ranveer and Sonakshi complemented each other. Their slow-burning romance was a definite highlight, showcasing the evolution of their relationship in a deeply moving way.

The poster of Lootera (2013) and a close up of Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha's onscreen chemistry.(Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

We've saved the best for last. There is no doubt that these two were made for each other. From the start of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) to the rolling credits of Bajirao Mastani (2015), Ranveer and Deepika Padukone have always been one of the most electrifying onscreen couples. Even their comments on each other’s Instagram posts are nothing short of soul-stirring. Now, as they welcome their baby into the world, we eagerly anticipate their return to the big screen with a new project.

The poster of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (2013) and Bajirao Mastani (2015).

While Ranveer continues to dazzle us onscreen with his powerful performances and sizzling chemistry with various co-stars, it's his off-screen relationship with Deepika that truly captivates us. Their love story, both on and off the screen, is nothing short of enchanting!