From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Stars who redefined traditional fashion at the Ambani-Merchant sangeet

The night of July 5 saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood gather for the auspicious sangeet of none other than Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. From Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the kings and queens of B-town were decked to the toe in anticipation of the night's lavish festivities. The red carpet was a combination of luxurious lehengas and traditional wear; while most celebrities took the routine route of gold and silver ensembles, here's a list of all those who dared to step outside the norm. Deepika, Navya and Alia Bhatt were some of the best dressed celebs at the Ambani-Merchant sangeet.

Radhika Merchant

In a custom creation by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the bride-to-be was the ceremony's highlight. Her resplendent lehenga was hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals, paired with an off-shoulder crystal blouse and dupatta. She truly was the diamond of the season.

Isha Ambani

In another fashion masterclass, Isha Ambani showcased her prowess at her brother's sangeet in three decadent outfits. The most iconic one was a custom Schiaparelli saree designed by Daniel Roseberry, paired with a heavy brooch and silver blouse.

Nita Ambani

The groom's mother looked breathtaking in Falguni Shane Peacock attire that stole hearts. The pink ensemble comprised an A-line lehenga with blue embellishments and silver resham work. This was paired with a matching blouse with heavy embellishments and a draped dupatta.

Shloka Ambani

Shloka sported a custom white saree courtesy of Tamara Ralph. The avant-garde look was elevated with a beaded pallu and a bow-backed blouse made of pearls in various sizes.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone wore a stunning Karan Torani saree that showed off her baby bump. The mum-to-be was a pristine image of traditional elegance. The royal purple saree was paired with an embellished blouse, her classic slicked-back bun and an elegant pearl choker to complete the look.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt stunned in a striking gold and black Faraz Manan lehenga at the sangeet, setting the stage ablaze with her dance on Show Me The Thumka. The Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022) actor paired it with large diamond earrings and a sultry makeup look.

MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni

The superstar couple graced the celebratory event in a matching white and ivory set. The retired cricketer was all smiles as he posed with his wife for the camera, in a trendy embroidered jacket. His wife matched in a stunning ivory lehenga that was to die for!

Salman Khan

An appearance by Salman Khan on the red carpet had to be one of the highlights of the event. Looking dapper in a black shirt and suit combo, Bhaijaan also took to the stage for a much applauded performance of Aisa Pehli Baar Hua Hai from his film Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega (2000) later in the evening.

Palak Tiwari

Palak's orange lehenga was one of the prettiest at the event. Paired with flowing locks and a diamond choker, Palak absolutely glowed as she made her way inside.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra

One of the best-looking couples of the night, no competition. Kiara dazzled in a deconstructed lehenga saree by Tarun Tahiliani while hubby Sidharth Malhotra stunned in a complementary black embroidered sherwani set.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

While Mira wore a black embroidered lehenga set, her actor husband looked quite dashing in a red and black embellished sherwani kurta and churidar set.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The new parents graced the night glowing in a matching traditional set. Varun's embroidered bandhgala jacket paired with white pants beautifully coordinated with Natasha's ice-blue lehenga set.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia posed for the cameras in an elegant emerald green anarkali gown, while Riteish looked dashing in a detailed, brocade-embroidered sherwani set. The couple's impeccable fashion sense added to their chemistry on the carpet.

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

Balan embraced florals for the night, stunning in a deep-neck blouse paired with a flared lehenga skirt and a cape-styled jacket draped uniquely like a dupatta. Siddharth complemented her look in a stylish sequin kurta paired with crisp white silk pants.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda stunned in a gorgeous bold red lehenga composed of a sleeveless bralette paired with a trailing skirt by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She paired it with a simple diamond-emerald necklace that brought the whole fit together.

This occasion was one of the few where Bollywood's A-listers truly showcased their finest attire, making it an unforgettable celebration of style and tradition.