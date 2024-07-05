Hailey Bieber to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity mums reinventing maternity wear

Trendy maternity wear has never been a priority for fashion brands. Over the past few years, the paucity of cute maternity wear has been a major concern for new moms who are seeking to navigate their pregnancy journey in style. Thankfully, 2024 tells a different story. This year, we've seen a series of celebrity mothers in the spotlight, from Hailey Bieber to Alana Pandey, and not forgetting the glamorous Deepika Padukone, who only seems to glow brighter with each passing month. From Hailey Bieber to Richa Chadha, these new moms are changing up maternity style as we know it

To showcase more options for mothers tired of boring designs, limited colour choices, and unflattering silhouettes, here are five new moms who are embracing the expecting phase with flair.

Deepika Padukone

The queen of making comfortable casuals look chic, Deepika's pregnancy journey has been full of contemporary outfits that own the show. From her free flowing dresses in yellow to her layered airport looks, the star has kept her style absolutely intact. The secret to her looks? Investing in classic pieces that can be reworn time and time again. Crisp white T-shirts, oversized blazers and coats along with mom jeans seems to be her staple this year.

Alanna Panday

Known for her dreamy, fairycore looks, Alanna Panday has managed to conform her aesthethic to support her baby bump with ease. In a series of photoshoots, the internet personality was spotted in charming co-ords and dresses that followed a pastel theme. She seems to prefer free flowing silhouttes in shades of white, baby pink-blue and the ocassional pop of sage green.

Hailey Bieber

As someone who has consistently remained in the spotlight since her pregnancy announcement, Hailey Bieber stays true to her 90s-inspired IT girl style. Nearly all of her maternity outfits are as iconic as she is, prompting the question: what is she doing right? Like Padukone and Panday, Bieber's go-to choices include oversized, neutral outfits that stylishly accentuate her baby bump while ensuring comfort.

Richa Chadha

If you're not a fan of western co-ords and are looking for something a little more ethnic, Richa Chadha is the perfect example of this aesthethic. The Heeramandi actor has been spotted in a series of loose kurta sets as she promotes the widely popular show. Her secret seems to be keeping comfort and class as a priority, since none of her outfits lay extreme emphasis on her baby bump.

Ashley Tisdale

The High School Musical star is also on the cusp of welcoming her 2nd child into the world. Her style has always been casual chic; a lot of linen and oversized sweatshirts seem to be the uniform. From loose pajama pants to cotton dresses, the vibe is all about comfy neutrals that are easy to wear and breathe in.

Maternity wear has reached a whole because of celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Deepika Padukone. As more styling options become available, the days when new mums have to compromise on style for comfort seem far behind.