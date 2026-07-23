Pawar, Sule meet Modi amid buzz over NCP reunion

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar and the party’s working president Supriya Sule met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his parliament office in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image received on July 22, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar during a meeting, at Parliament House, in New Delhi. (Handout via PTI Photo)(PTI07_22_2026_000060B) (Handout)

The meeting comes amid discussions over a proposed merger between the NCP (SP) and the NCP led by deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. It also took place a day after Sharad Pawar met protesting students at Jantar Mantar, while Sule joined the Congress-led protest outside the prime minister’s official residence in New Delhi.

“I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence today to discuss several pressing issues, including the students’ protest, the inappropriate treatment meted out to students by the police during the agitation, the criminal cases registered against them,” Pawar said in a post on X

Earlier, at 11.31am, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed the meeting through a post on X. “Rajya Sabha MP Shri @PawarSpeaks Ji and Lok Sabha MP Smt @supriya_sule Ji called on PM @narendramodi in Parliament earlier today,” the PMO said.

In a two-page letter, Pawar listed the challenges faced by the agricultural sector and also addressed the issue of farmer suicides in the state. Pawar urged PM Modi to intervene and provide immediate relief to farmers.

However, sources close to Pawar said the meeting may have included discussions on the proposed merger of the two NCP factions, and the possibility of the NCP (SP) joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

“Pawar Saheb may also have assured support for the Delimitation Bill if the government introduces it during the ongoing monsoon session of parliament,” an NCP (SP) insider said.

However, Maharashtra NCP (SP) president Shashikant Shinde said Pawar may have met Modi to explore a resolution to the students’ agitation raging in Delhi and other parts of the country. “One should not read anything else into the meeting. It is necessary to hold discussions to resolve the agitation. The meeting had no connection with any political developments,” Shinde insisted.

On Tuesday, Pawar and Sule visited Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with the protesting students. They also met Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and interacted with the protesters. Hours later, Sule joined senior Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders outside the prime minister’s residence, where they staged a sit-in.

The possibility of an NCP merger has been revived after feelers were allegedly sent out by the BJP eager to shore up its numbers in parliament. The party is also believed to have conveyed its willingness to support the Delimitation Bill, but with riders.

However, the NCP is firmly opposed to a merger. Sunetra Pawar and son Parth, who plays a key organisational role in the NCP, have both stood firm against any such proposition.