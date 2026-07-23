THANE: A seven-year-old boy who was brutally assaulted by his mother’s live-in partner in Ambernath on Friday succumbed to his injuries at KEM Hospital on Wednesday. He had sustained severe injuries to his head, back, face, abdomen and genitals. 7-year-old dies after assault by mother’s live-in partner

According to the police, the boy’s mother had recently separated from her husband and moved from Govandi to Ambernath with her youngest son, while her two older children stayed with their father. She entered into a relationship with Vikas Singh, an acquaintance of her brother-in-law, and the two started living together.

Police said Singh allegedly resented the child’s presence, viewing him as an obstacle to their intimacy. He had previously assaulted the boy and threatened to kill him, besides repeatedly asking the mother to keep the child away at night.

On Friday, while the mother was at work, Singh allegedly assaulted the child with a rolling pin and repeatedly punched him in the chest, abdomen and groin.

When she returned home, she found her son’s face and genitals swollen and his body covered in bruises. The child, reportedly too frightened to speak in Singh’s presence, collapsed and lost consciousness shortly afterwards.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to KEM Hospital in Mumbai. Doctors found a blood clot in his brain, allegedly caused by the assault. Despite treatment in the intensive care unit, the child died on Wednesday.