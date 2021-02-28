Ranveer Singh attends sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip gathering?
Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner. Deepika Padukone wasn't spotted.
Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him
Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.
'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman
Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman, who claims she cheated him of ₹2.5 crore.
Kangana Ranaut says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people' after being called 'truly clueless, uneducated human'
Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that her tweets are meant for 'high IQ' people after she was called a 'clueless, uneducated' person on Twitter. The point of contention was a statement made by Kangana against US president Joe Biden.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter asks 'udhaar li hai ya churaai hai?'
Rahul Vaidya on Friday whisked his girlfriend Disha Parmar away on a romantic getaway. He shared a picture of them posing outside a helicopter but it was his outfit that caught everyone’s attention. He wore a white sweatshirt, similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.
Kangana gives parents' Mumbai home a makeover, shares before and after look
- Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of her brother and parents' Mumbai home which she transformed into a more lively place with the help of her new sister-in-law Ritu.
Taapsee reunites with Thappad's Pavail Gulati in Anurag Kashyap's Dobaaraa
Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor head to Maldives for her cousin's wedding
- Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. The actors were headed to the Maldives, where Shraddha's cousin Priyaank is tying the knot.
Amitabh hints at getting a surgery for medical condition, leaves fans concerned
Sara snuggles with cousin Inaaya and internet can’t get over their cuteness
- Sara Ali Khan has shared a few adorable pictures with cousin Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (daughter of her aunt Soha Ali Khan) and the two have been called ‘cuteness queens’ by the internet.
Genelia D’Souza once joked about Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘new girlfriend’ to sons
- Genelia D'Souza once teased sons Rahyl and Riaan about Riteish Deshmukh's 'new girlfriend'. She said that the boys got rather 'upset' with him over the joke.
Akshay Oberoi: Acting is not a sport or a game, you’re just competing with yourself and your last performance
Freddy Daruwala: I didn’t want the whole Seeta-Geeta concept names for my sons
Babil finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan: 'I was almost about to text him back'
- Babil Khan got emotional as he stumbled upon old messages from his father, the late Irrfan Khan, while deleting unnecessary texts from his phone.
When Hrithik Roshan said he could not think of getting married again
- Hrithik Roshan, in an interview in 2017, said that he was at a good place in his life and was not thinking about getting married again. He was previously married to Sussanne Khan.
