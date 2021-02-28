IND USA
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Ranveer Singh attends sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday dinner, Kal Penn writes to Irrfan's son Babil

From Ranveer Singh attending sister Ritika Bhavnani's birthday dinner to Irrfan Khan's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn writing to his son Babil, here are top entertainment news stories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 10:43 AM IST

Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Ranveer Singh joins sister Ritika Bhavnani, parents for her birthday celebrations, did Deepika Padukone skip gathering?

Ranveer Singh's sister Ritika Bhavnani celebrated her birthday on Saturday and the entire Bhavnani family came together to celebrate the occasion by stepping out for a family dinner. Deepika Padukone wasn't spotted.

(Read full story here)

Babil left 'speechless' as Irrfan's Namesake co-star Kal Penn writes to him

Irrfan Khan's son Babil got a detailed message from the actor's The Namesake co-star Kal Penn who said that he wasn't sure how to get in touch with the family to share his love and gratitude.

(Read full story here)

'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman, who claims she cheated him of 2.5 crore.

(Read full story here)

Kangana Ranaut says her tweets are intended for 'high IQ people' after being called 'truly clueless, uneducated human'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that her tweets are meant for 'high IQ' people after she was called a 'clueless, uneducated' person on Twitter. The point of contention was a statement made by Kangana against US president Joe Biden.

(Read full story here)

Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter asks 'udhaar li hai ya churaai hai?'

Rahul Vaidya on Friday whisked his girlfriend Disha Parmar away on a romantic getaway. He shared a picture of them posing outside a helicopter but it was his outfit that caught everyone’s attention. He wore a white sweatshirt, similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.

(Read full story here)

