'Get a life', says Ameesha Patel, after being accused of defrauding businessman

Actor Ameesha Patel took to her social media accounts on Saturday to seemingly address reports that she'd defrauded a businessman, who claims she cheated him of ₹2.5 crore.

"Get a life," Ameesha wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "As a public figure I wake up to hilarious and ridiculous rumours on the professional and personal front repeatedly. I see old rumours and gossips resurfacing constantly. C’MON GUYS.. GET A LIFE!!! Enjoy every moment of Gods gift to us .. just like I’m doing. Cheers," she added.





According to a Firstpost story, Ameesha has been accused by producer Ajay Kumar Singh of having him invest in a film that she ultimately backed out of. According to the petition, the producer had met the actor in 2017, when she'd allegedly asked him to invest in her film, Desi Magic. The producer transferred ₹2.5 crore to Ameesha, but according to the petition, didn't make the film, nor did she return the money.

After making her debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Ameesha appeared in box office hits such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Her last film was 2018's Bhaiaji Superhit.

Also read: Ameesha Patel says she feared for her life on Bihar campaign trail: ‘I could have been raped and killed’

"Comebacks are for the actors who get married and have kids and then plan to come back. I never left this industry. I have always been here," she'd said in a 2013 interview with IANS, addressing reports that she'd stepped away from the film industry.

Ameesha also appeared on Bigg Boss 13 as the 'maalkin (mistress)' of the house. She left the show after a brief stint.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ameesha patel Topics