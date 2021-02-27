Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter asks 'udhaar li hai ya churaai hai?'

Rahul Vaidya on Friday whisked his girlfriend Disha Parmar away on a romantic getaway. He shared a picture of them posing outside a helicopter but it was his outfit that caught everyone’s attention. He wore a white sweatshirt, similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.

“Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen @dishaparmar,” he captioned the photo.

Twitter users were quick to notice the similarity between Rahul and Rubina’s outfits. One called him an ‘official copy cat’, while another felt that it was evidence of his ‘obsession’ with her.

Oh !! Look we have a official " COPY CAT @rahulvaidya23. He's obsessed and his actions speak for themself. 😭🙄 #RubinaDilaik @RubiDilaik pic.twitter.com/t6JtqMm1Q1 — Farah💫 (@fairy__fk) February 26, 2021

Feeling bad for Disha 😞 with 24 others !!#RubinaDilaik matlab obsession Dekh re ho 😮🤡 pic.twitter.com/FHplXiEpqb — 𝓜𝓾𝓼𝓴𝓪𝓷 🍸#ℛ𝓊𝒷𝒾𝓃𝒶𝒟𝒾𝓁𝒶𝒾𝓀 ♡ (@Muskannxoxoo) February 26, 2021

No negativity

But what was that

Seriously 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NnwIbChaHZ — crispy crack (@Rubi98311298) February 26, 2021

Vo sab to theek hai...

Par tumne Rubina se hoodie udhaar li hai ya churaai hai ?

Jaldi vapas kar dena😂#RubinaDilaik — ☆𝕹𝖎𝖍𝖆𝖗𝖎𝐤𝔞🐬 (@bosslady_rubina) February 26, 2021





For the uninitiated, Rubina and Rahul were often at loggerheads with each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. While she won the show, he came a close second.

Earlier this week, in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Rubina was asked if Rahul was a ‘friend or enemy’, to which her response was, “Bigg Boss contestant #AskRubi.” She added a grinning emoji as well.

In an Instagram live, Rahul said that he was not heartbroken about missing out on the Bigg Boss 14 trophy because ‘you win some, you lose some, life goes on’.

“Dekhiye, main aapke liye winner hoon, humesha rahunga. Ek show tha, kisi ko first aana tha, kisi ko second aana tha. Agar aap logon ne dekha toh mujhe bohot afsos mere liye nahi hua. Mujhe aap logon ke liye zyada afsos hua kyunki aapki umeedein mujh par thi (I am the winner in your eyes and I will always be. It was a show, someone had to come first and someone had to come second. If you saw, I did not feel very bad for myself. I felt bad for all of you because you had pinned your hopes on me),” he said, addressing his fans.

