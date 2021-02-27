IND USA
Rahul Dilaik seems to have taken fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik.
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya takes fashion inspiration from Rubina Dilaik, Twitter asks 'udhaar li hai ya churaai hai?'

  • Rahul Vaidya wore a sweatshirt similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14, as he took off on a romantic holiday with girlfriend Disha Parmar.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:23 PM IST

Rahul Vaidya on Friday whisked his girlfriend Disha Parmar away on a romantic getaway. He shared a picture of them posing outside a helicopter but it was his outfit that caught everyone’s attention. He wore a white sweatshirt, similar to one worn by Rubina Dilaik on Bigg Boss 14.

“Chalo le chalein tumhe, taaron ke sheher mein. Off for a couple of days away from mumbai with my cutie queen @dishaparmar,” he captioned the photo.

Twitter users were quick to notice the similarity between Rahul and Rubina’s outfits. One called him an ‘official copy cat’, while another felt that it was evidence of his ‘obsession’ with her.


For the uninitiated, Rubina and Rahul were often at loggerheads with each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 14. While she won the show, he came a close second.

Earlier this week, in an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter, Rubina was asked if Rahul was a ‘friend or enemy’, to which her response was, “Bigg Boss contestant #AskRubi.” She added a grinning emoji as well.

Also read | Babil gets emotional as he finds old WhatsApp chat with Irrfan Khan: ‘I was almost about to text him back’

In an Instagram live, Rahul said that he was not heartbroken about missing out on the Bigg Boss 14 trophy because ‘you win some, you lose some, life goes on’.

“Dekhiye, main aapke liye winner hoon, humesha rahunga. Ek show tha, kisi ko first aana tha, kisi ko second aana tha. Agar aap logon ne dekha toh mujhe bohot afsos mere liye nahi hua. Mujhe aap logon ke liye zyada afsos hua kyunki aapki umeedein mujh par thi (I am the winner in your eyes and I will always be. It was a show, someone had to come first and someone had to come second. If you saw, I did not feel very bad for myself. I felt bad for all of you because you had pinned your hopes on me),” he said, addressing his fans.

