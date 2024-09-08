As Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh welcome baby girl, fans suggest these beautiful names for her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are blessed with a baby girl! The two took to Instagram to officially announce the news in an adorable new post. Excited fans of the actor are already flooding social media with reactions and even suggested that if the two actors decide to name their daughter as a mix of their names (as is the celeb trend – Virushka, Misha, geddit?), then it must definitely be Ravika. (Also read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh blessed with baby girl) Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed a baby girl on September 8.

Fans come up with name for Ranveer-Deepika's daughter

A fan took to X and said, “I want them to name her 'Ridhee'. It has दी of Deepika, र of Ranveer and its related to Siddhivinayak ganpati ji ( as shes born on days of Ganesh Chaturthi )” A fan page of Deepika shared a scene from Bajirao Mastani where Deepika's character gives birth and said, “Do you think Ravika should be named after DeepVeer's babygirl?” In the comments, a fan said, “Ravika =sun rays!” Another commented with red heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, another fan took to X and said, “A wise suggestion to Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to keep their daughter's name Padmavati or Rama as according to Kalki Purana Lord Kali will marry these 2 princess & Deepika was phenomenal in Kalki AD 2898.”

More details

Ranveer and Deepika's baby was reportedly born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital. The two took to Instagram and posted an image without a caption. The image had a white background and simply read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer.” Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

The couple visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple a few days ago. The couple was clicked by the shutterbugs as they entered the temple premises. Deepika wore a beautiful emerald green saree while Ranveer opted for an off-white kurta pyjama.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She and Ranveer will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. After that, Ranveer will star in Aditya Dhar's next action flick and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.