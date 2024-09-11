Deepika Padukone's mother and sister visit her and baby girl at hospital

They visited Deepika and her daughter at the hospital on Wednesday. A paparazzo shared a video on Instagram of the mother-daughter pulling into the hospital in their car.

Earlier hospital visits by family and friends

A day after Deepika's delivery, Ranveer's sister, Ritika Bhavnani, had paid a visit to the hospital to meet the newest addition to her family. On Tuesday, Mukesh Ambani had visited Deepika and Ranveer at the HN Reliance Hospital, which is owned by him and wife Nita Ambani.

Days before welcoming their first child, Deepika and Ranveer had visited Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. They were all smiles as they arrived at the temple with their families to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Just a few days before that, the actors had treated fans with their stunning maternity photoshoot.

More about the couple

Ranveer-Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six years. They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, and later also starred in the filmmaker's Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Back in February, Deepika and Ranveer announced via a sweet Instagram post that they were having a baby in September. Deepika reportedly plans on resuming work in 2025 and would like to dedicate the next few months to her newborn.

“Her maternity leave will last till March of next year. And after that, she’ll immediately get busy with filming the sequel of Kalki along with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Prabhas,” a source was quoted a saying in a recent report by News18 Showsha.