Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra shower love on mommy-to-be Deepika Padukone's stunning new baby bump pics

Deepika Padukone announced that she’s expecting her first child with Ranveer Singh, back in February, and she is all set to deliver the baby this month. It’s no shocker that her maternity fashion has been unstoppable. But now, the actor has gone for a series of fierce and fabulous ensembles that accentuate her growing bump as she posed with soon-to-be-father Ranveer in a maternity photoshoot. And surprise, surprise: fans and friends lost all chill. Also read: Pregnant Deepika Padukone is a beauty to behold in new maternity shoot with Ranveer Singh. See pics Deepika Padukone celebrated her baby bump in a new maternity photoshoot.

‘Absolutely stunning images’

Celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra, Masaba Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Bhumi Pednekar, Zoya Akhtar, among others, commented on Deepika's solo photos and also a couple shots with Ranveer. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Soni Razdan and many others liked the post.

Katrina dropped a bunch of pink heart emojis in the comments section of Deepika and Ranveer's joint Instagram post, while Priyanka dropped a red heart and fire emoji. Singer Sophie Choudry commented, "So so beautiful you guys..." Bhumi wrote, "Beautiful (red heart emoji)." Socialite and entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla and Malaika dropped a series of red heart emojis. A comment also read, "Absolutely stunning images..."

Deepika rocked sheer lacy dresses in a couple of the photos, while her more casual bra and pant looks were equally strong. Ranveer posed with her in a casual top with jeans.

See all the photos:

Deepika to have her baby this month

Deepika is in the last month of her pregnancy and amid buzz that she may go to London for her delivery, a report says she will have the baby in India. As per a new report by News18 Showsha, Deepika's due date is towards the end of September, and she will likely give birth in Mumbai, and not London, as was speculated.

A source told the portal, “Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the upcoming chapter of their lives and are busy setting up a space for their baby. If things go as per plans, she will deliver the baby on September 28 at a hospital in South Bombay. At present, the soon-to-be mother is enjoying every bit of the break that she has taken from work.”