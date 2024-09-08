Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and more stars react as Deepika Padukone- Ranveer Singh announce birth of their baby girl

Deepika and Ranveer took to Instagram to confirm that they became parents on Sunday.

Sweet shower of wishes

The social media post prompted an outpouring of love and congratulations from their friends, fans, and well-wishers. The comments section was flooded with heartfelt messages, as the couple's loved ones celebrated the arrival of their little bundle of joy.

Actor Ananya Panday commented, “Baby girl! Congratulations”, with Shraddha Kapoor writing, “Congratulations!!!”. Actor Shraddha Kapoor excitedly messaged, “Congratulations!!! (red heart emoticons)”, and Parineeti Chopra exclaimed, “Congratssssssss”.

Kriti Sanon also commented, “Congratulationssss”, with Sunil Grover sharing, “Badhai ho!!! Best”. Actor Athiya Shetty shared, “Congratulations”, with actor Arjun Kapoor mentioning, “Laxmi aayi hai !!! The queen is here”. Actor Malaika Arora and Sonakshi Sinha also sent in good wishes with lots of heart emojis.

Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations”, with Angad Bedi sharing, “Waheguru bless the baby angel.. and both the wonderful parents @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh welcome to the best phase of your lives”.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared, “Congratulations”.

Official announcement

On Sunday, the actor couple took to their Instagram handles to share a joint post to welcome their firstborn, a baby girl. Deepika and Ranveer's joint post was without a caption, but the text on the image against a white background simply read, “Welcome baby girl! 8.9.2024, Deepika & Ranveer”. The baby was reportedly born at Mumbai’s HN Reliance Hospital.

They announced their pregnancy in February this year and shared that they are expecting the birth of their baby in September.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, and later also starred in his Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Singham Again, set to hit the big screens on the festive occasion of Diwali 2024. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also stars her husband Ranveer Singh.