John Abraham rents out three apartments for 6.30 lakh per month in Mumbai's Bandra area

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 12, 2025 12:31 PM IST

Mumbai real estate: Bollywood star John Abraham has rented three apartments located in The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society at Bandstand in Bandra

Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for almost 6.30 lakh per month for five years, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards.

Mumbai real estate update: Bollywood actor John Abraham has leased three apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area for almost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.30 lakh per month for five years. (Photo: PTI)
The apartments, located in The Sea Glimpse Co-operative Housing Society at Bandstand, were rented out on May 29. The lease includes a stamp duty of approximately 1.12 lakh, along with a registration charge of 1,000. A security deposit of 36 lakh was also paid.

The documents showed that the rental agreement stipulates a monthly rent of 6.30 lakh for the first four years, increasing to 8 lakh in the final year.

The agreement outlines a rent escalation of close to 8% annually for the first two years and around 5% for the last two years. Documents show that over the full term, the cumulative rental value is estimated at approximately 4.3 crore.

The apartment was given on rent to two individuals named Varun Talukdar and Pooja Gupta, the documents showed.

John Abhraham, Varun Talukdar, and Pooja Gupta could not be reached for comment.

Bandra's Bollywood connect

Bandra is considered one of Mumbai’s most established and high-value real estate markets, offering a combination of premium residential and commercial properties. The locality also houses a number of high-net-worth individuals and public figures. Notable residents include actors such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Ranbir Kapoor.

John Abraham owns a bungalow in Khar

Bollywood actor John Abraham was in the news in December 2023, for purchasing a 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Khar area of Mumbai along with the land of 7,722 sq ft on which the bungalow is situated for 70.83 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com

The bungalow is located in Khar's Linking Road, one of Mumbai's biggest retail high streets. The area is also known for several educational institutions.

