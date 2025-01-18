Hrithik Roshan rents out his commercial office space in Mumbai's Goregaon for 5.62 lakh per month

Hrithik Roshan has given on rent a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹5.62 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards. Mumbai real estate: Hrithik Roshan has given on rent a 2,727 sq ft commercial space owned by him in Mumbai's Goregaon area for a monthly rent of ₹ 5.62 lakh.(PTI)

The documents show that the commercial office space is located in Lotus Corporate Park in Goregaon east.

The documents show that the rent agreement was registered on January 9, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹88,000 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid. The office space has been leased to a private technology company.

According to SquareYards, Lotus Corporate Park has been constructed by Lotus Developers. It is spread across 27.55 acres and has ready-to-move-in office spaces. "It is located in Goregaon, Mumbai, one of the prominent business districts in the western suburbs, known for its excellent connectivity, thriving commercial ecosystem, and premium infrastructure," SquareYards added.

Hrithik Roshan has won several awards for his performances in Koi Mil Gaya and Jodhaa Akbar movies. In 2013, Roshan has also launched a clothing line, the casual wear brand HRx.

Hrithik Roshan and the technology company renting the commercial office space could not be reached for a comment.

Why do Bollywood stars buy commercial property?

In September 2024, Bollywood actor, director, and producer Ajay Devgn leased a commercial office space spanning 3,455 square feet in Mumbai's Andheri for a monthly rent of ₹7 lakh, property registration documents accessed through prop-tech platform Square Yards showed.

Several other Bollywood celebrities reportedly own office units in the same commercial tower, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan with mother Amrita Singh, Kartik Aaryan and Manoj Bajpayee.

In 2024, Amitabh Bachchan purchased three office units in the Signature Tower, covering an area of 8,429 sq ft, for nearly ₹60 crore. This was in addition to the four units Big B purchased in the same building last year for almost ₹29 crore.

Experts said Bollywood stars prefer to invest in commercial real estate instead of residential due to the higher investment returns.