The Roshans: Netflix docu-series on Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan's family to explore their contribution in Bollywood

ByRiya Sharma
Dec 04, 2024 12:01 PM IST

Netflix announces a docu-series on the journey and legacy of the Roshan Family-- Roshan Lal, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan.

The Indian film industry has developed a new interest in documentaries after the success of Angry Young Men and The Romantics. Now, Netflix has announced another documentary, titled The Roshans, which will revolve around the journey and legacy of Roshan family-Roshan Lal, Rajesh Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan with Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan.(Instagram )
Hrithik Roshan with Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan.(Instagram )

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan finally shares Karan Arjun AD days pics; looks like 'young Kabir’ next to Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Netflix announces docu-series on the Roshan family

Sharing the poster of the documentary series on Instagram, Netflix wrote, "A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix."

The Roshan family expressed their excitement and said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives. The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it’s an honor to showcase our journey to the audience.”

Shashi Ranjan on directing docu-series The Roshans

Industry veteran, Shashi Ranjan has directed and co-produced the docu-series with Rakesh Roshan, featuring candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy. The filmmaker also shared his experience and said, "Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family’s stories was undoubtedly the only way to go."

The documentary will delve into the journey, life struggles of the Maestro and Musical Extraordinaire, the late Roshan Lal Nagrath AKA Roshan Saab, who laid the foundation of this artistic dynasty, Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan and Hrithik Roshan's contribution to the Indian entertainment as directors, creators, musicians and actors. According to reports, the documentary will also feature Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sham Kaushal lending their insights into the Roshan family's journey. The docu-series' release date is yet to be announced.

