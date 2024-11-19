Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rakesh Roshan says he made son Hrithik Roshan ‘uncomfortable’ on Karan Arjun set: He had to travel by train with unit

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Nov 19, 2024 06:12 AM IST

Did you know Hrithik Roshan was an assistant director for dad Rakesh Roshan on Karan Arjun? Rakesh recalled how Hrithik fared on the sets of the film.

Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun is set for a grand re-release after three decades. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers, the film was a huge success during its release in 1995. Hrithik Roshan, who was yet to debut as an actor then, had worked as an assistant director on the film. In an interview with Indian Express, Rakesh shared how he made Hrithik ‘uncomfortable’ on the set of the film. (Also read: Not Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was first choice with Shah Rukh Khan for Karan Arjun. Rakesh Roshan reveals why that changed)

Rakesh Roshan talked about the memories of having son Hrithik Roshan on the set of Karan Arjun.
Rakesh Roshan talked about the memories of having son Hrithik Roshan on the set of Karan Arjun.

What Rakesh said

During the chat, he said, “He (Hrithik) had a choice to go abroad for further studies, but when I asked him what he wanted to do, he said he wanted to be an actor. Then I told him to join someone as an assistant, and he said he wanted to join me only.”

He went on to add, “But I made him a little uncomfortable. Even though we had breakfast at the same table while going to the studio I went in the car and he came by bus, on the way back also this would happen. He had to travel by train with the unit and stay with them in a room shared by four people. He went that way for three films, just not one."

More details

After his stint as an assistant director, Hrithik went on to make his acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, which was directed by Rakesh. It starred Ameesha Patel alongside him. The film made him an overnight sensation, and since then, Hrithik emerged as one of the most bankable actors of his generation.

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. It revolves around a new elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //