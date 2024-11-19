Rakesh Roshan says he made son Hrithik Roshan ‘uncomfortable’ on Karan Arjun set: He had to travel by train with unit

Rakesh Roshan's Karan Arjun is set for a grand re-release after three decades. Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as brothers, the film was a huge success during its release in 1995. Hrithik Roshan, who was yet to debut as an actor then, had worked as an assistant director on the film. In an interview with Indian Express, Rakesh shared how he made Hrithik ‘uncomfortable’ on the set of the film. (Also read: Not Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was first choice with Shah Rukh Khan for Karan Arjun. Rakesh Roshan reveals why that changed) Rakesh Roshan talked about the memories of having son Hrithik Roshan on the set of Karan Arjun.

What Rakesh said

During the chat, he said, “He (Hrithik) had a choice to go abroad for further studies, but when I asked him what he wanted to do, he said he wanted to be an actor. Then I told him to join someone as an assistant, and he said he wanted to join me only.”

He went on to add, “But I made him a little uncomfortable. Even though we had breakfast at the same table while going to the studio I went in the car and he came by bus, on the way back also this would happen. He had to travel by train with the unit and stay with them in a room shared by four people. He went that way for three films, just not one."

More details

After his stint as an assistant director, Hrithik went on to make his acting debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000, which was directed by Rakesh. It starred Ameesha Patel alongside him. The film made him an overnight sensation, and since then, Hrithik emerged as one of the most bankable actors of his generation.

Hrithik was last seen in Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand. It revolves around a new elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley.