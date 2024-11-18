Not Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was first choice with Shah Rukh Khan for Karan Arjun. Rakesh Roshan reveals why that changed

As Rakesh Roshan's 1995 blockbuster reincarnation saga Karan Arjun readies for a re-release in cinemas this Friday on November 22, the filmmaker has spilled some beans on the initial casting of the film. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh revealed that not Salman Khan, but Ajay Devgn was the first choice alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Arjun. (Also Read – Rakesh Roshan announces retirement from direction: ‘Won’t be directing any further, but will announce Krrish 4 soon') Not Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn was the first choice with Shah Rukh Khan for Karan Arjun

SRK, Ajay

Rakesh recalled that when he first planned to make Karan Arjun, he approached Shah Rukh Khan, who had already worked in his 1993 action comedy King Uncle. In fact, Rakesh Roshan was the first film producer to pay Shah Rukh, since his debut film, Raj Kanwar's Deewana (1992), hadn't been completed by then. Rakesh also cast Ajay Devgn since he knew the actor from childhood, thanks to his working relationship with Ajay's father and action choreographer Veeru Devgan.

“They both came to me – Shah Rukh and Ajay. They said, ‘Sir, we want to talk to you. We want to interchange our image. My (Shah Rukh's) image is romantic, his (Ajay's) image is of an action hero. I want to do action, and he'd do romantic.' I asked them how that would benefit the film. They got thinking. I said if it works in the film's favour, then only I'd do it no. 'If I do it, the film wouldn't work. I'm keeping in mind your image. I'd give him romance, and I'd also give you action to do. They both do action and romance. I'm making a wholesome film so you don't worry about that.' But they weren't convinced,” said Rakesh in Hindi.

Salman, Aamir

Rakesh then approached Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, who also starred together in Rajkumar Santoshi's 1994 cult buddy comedy Andaz Apna Apna. “Then Shah Rukh came back to me. He said, ‘No no, let me do it. You gave me my break. I'm getting sleepless nights that I'm not doing the film.' So I told Aamir that now I have Shah Rukh's dates,” added Rakesh.

Karan Arjun, produced by Rakesh's Filmkraft Productions, also stars Kajol, Mamata Kulkarni, Raakhee, Amrish Puri, Johnny Lever, and Ranjit.