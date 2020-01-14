20 years of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai: Hrithik Roshan getting 30000 wedding proposals to Kareena Kapoor in a scene, here are 6 lesser known facts

bollywood

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 12:39 IST

Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai has turned 20 but actor Hrithik Roshan continues to remain a heartthrob two decades after his blockbuster debut. The film was directed by his father and actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and also marked the Bollywood debut of Ameesha Patel.

Reacting to 20 years of the film, Hrithik told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Really? 20 years already? Feels like I just started a few weeks ago. So yes, I still feel almost the same like it was on the first day as an actor. I am truly grateful for the love the audience has given me all these years from Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai to War. It has been a hugely enriching journey. As a beginner, I was extremely conscious of unimportant things while performing. Now, I am more at ease. This reflects in me personally too, as a person I am more comfortable with myself.”

Ameesha Patel and Hrithik Roshan made their debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

Director Rakesh Roshan considers the film “a God’s gift”. Talking about Hrithik’s dual roles in the film, he told HT, “He brought both the personas very well on screen. I knew he was a good actor, stardom only comes with God’s blessing. I am very proud of Hrithik and how he has shaped his career. No other actor has done such variety of films in the last 20 years. I had seen his work Bhagwaan Dada (1986) as a child actor and always knew he had it in him. He worked hard to achieve the success that he has today.”

In order to mark two decades of its release, here are some very interesting facts about the film.

1. Kareena Kapoor was the original choice to star opposite Hrithik but reportedly made an exit soon after the film went on floors. In fact, there is one long shot where she was standing with Hrithik that the makers forgot to edit out; Kareena brought attention to it herself in one of her later interviews. Kareena said, “It’s there behind the rock. There’s a scene I did in a blue sweater and jeans. So, that’s me and not Ameesha.”

The actor said about refusing to do the film eventually, “The film is a huge success so I would have definitely become a star had I acted in it. But I don’t know if I want to be labeled as just a star. There is a new star every Friday. I’d rather be known as an actress and that would have not been possible if I had done Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.”

2. Hrithik Roshan revealed that he got over 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his debut.

3. Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai made it to the Limca Book of Records for the most number of awards won by a Bollywood film.

Also read: Ritu Nanda, Raj Kapoor’s daughter and Shweta Bachchan’s mother-in-law, dies of cancer

4. Ameesha’s mother Asha Patel played Raj’s mother in the film. Hrithik played Rohit-- Ameesha’s poor boyfriend and his rich lookalike Raj in the film.

5. Hrithik’s character Rohit meets Ameesha’s Sonia at a traffic signal. Hrithik had met his childhood love and ex-wife Sussanne Khan in the same manner and this was incorporated in the film.

6. Hrithik’s another Raj was shown as left-handed for which the actor covered his sixth finger in every scene by using hand gloves.

Follow @htshowbiz for more