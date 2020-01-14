Hrithik Roshan shares incredible dance video of ‘smoothest airwalker I have ever seen’, asks fans, ‘Who’s this man?’

bollywood

On the 20th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, actor Hrithik Roshan chose to use his stardom to shed some light on a young talent. Hrithik shared a video of a dancer, and declared him to be the “smoothest airwalker I have seen”.

“Who is this man?” Hrithik wrote in a tweet, his first in the year 2020. Hrithik was reacting to a compilation video of TikTok user babajackson2020. “Please make him famous,” the person who’d originally shared the video had written in his tweet tagging Hrithik and dancer-director-actor, Prabhdeva.

Smoothest airwalker I have seen. Who is this man ? https://t.co/HojQdJowMD — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 13, 2020

The video shows clips of the young man, dancing to popular songs such as Mukkala Mukkabala and Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal, on what appears to be the roof of his house. The video ends with the dancer asking his viewers if they’d be interested in seeing how he makes his videos. He then proceeds to place a mobile phone against a wall, and says “that’s it.”

Hrithik’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 30,000 times already, and has attracted much appreciation. “Dear @iHrithik, he is on TikTok by the name “babajackson2020”. This is perhaps for the first time i have found some worthwhile on #TikTok which can actually change someone’s life. Thanks for your concern. He needs your support, guidance & mentoring,” one person replied. Another person shared the dancer’s Instagram page.

One Twitter user shared a video of the young dancer, in which he is reacting to Hrithik’s gesture. In the video, the dancer, who is named Yuvraj, says, “Thank you, sir, for sharing the video. I would have never imagined that an actor of your stature would watch my videos and like them.”

Hrithik is known for his dancing skills, which were last seen on screen in the action-thriller War. It went on to become the actor’s biggest hit. Hrithik is yet to announce his follow-up.

