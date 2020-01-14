e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan shares incredible dance video of ‘smoothest airwalker I have ever seen’, asks fans, ‘Who’s this man?’

Hrithik Roshan shares incredible dance video of ‘smoothest airwalker I have ever seen’, asks fans, ‘Who’s this man?’

Actor Hrithik Roshan has shared a video of ‘the smoothest airwalker’ he has ever seen, and has asked his fans to help identify the young man. Watch here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan has asked his fans’ help in identifying a young dancer on TikTok.
On the 20th anniversary of his Bollywood debut, actor Hrithik Roshan chose to use his stardom to shed some light on a young talent. Hrithik shared a video of a dancer, and declared him to be the “smoothest airwalker I have seen”.

“Who is this man?” Hrithik wrote in a tweet, his first in the year 2020. Hrithik was reacting to a compilation video of TikTok user babajackson2020. “Please make him famous,” the person who’d originally shared the video had written in his tweet tagging Hrithik and dancer-director-actor, Prabhdeva.

 

The video shows clips of the young man, dancing to popular songs such as Mukkala Mukkabala and Tumse Milke Dil Ka Hai Jo Haal, on what appears to be the roof of his house. The video ends with the dancer asking his viewers if they’d be interested in seeing how he makes his videos. He then proceeds to place a mobile phone against a wall, and says “that’s it.”

Hrithik’s tweet has been ‘liked’ over 30,000 times already, and has attracted much appreciation. “Dear @iHrithik, he is on TikTok by the name “babajackson2020”. This is perhaps for the first time i have found some worthwhile on #TikTok which can actually change someone’s life. Thanks for your concern. He needs your support, guidance & mentoring,” one person replied. Another person shared the dancer’s Instagram page.

One Twitter user shared a video of the young dancer, in which he is reacting to Hrithik’s gesture. In the video, the dancer, who is named Yuvraj, says, “Thank you, sir, for sharing the video. I would have never imagined that an actor of your stature would watch my videos and like them.”

Hrithik is known for his dancing skills, which were last seen on screen in the action-thriller War. It went on to become the actor’s biggest hit. Hrithik is yet to announce his follow-up.

Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Parties up their meme game to attract millennial Delhi voters
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
