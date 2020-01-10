Hrithik Roshan’s mom Pinkie shares pics from his brain surgery, says ‘you are an inspiration to me’

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 12:55 IST

On Hrithik Roshan’s 46th birthday, his mother Pinkie Roshan saluted his immense courage and shared never-seen-before pictures from his brain surgery. In an emotional Instagram post, she revealed that before he was wheeled in to the operation theatre, she was “almost fainting” with worry. However, he remained calm and unfazed, and reassured her with a wink and smile that all would be well.

“#Today I share these never before seen images with a heavy heart. However, it is not heavy with regret, sadness or concern. It is heavy from the immense love that flows through it, with each blood cell empowered by the immense gratitude I feel to be Duggu’s mother. We set an example in the way we behave, we instil character in our children, support and encourage them, but what happens when their compassion, strength and courage outgrows that of the parent?” she wrote.

Pinkie added, “What happens when everything you hoped to be, aspired for in terms of strength and inspiration is right before you in the eyes of your own son? Before Duggu was going for his brain surgery, I was almost fainting. Palpitations in my heart, blood pressure high, prayers on my tongue, I felt every inch of me was overwhelmed with a shadow of concern. Seeing my son so vulnerable physically in the hands of the doctors made him seem as helpless as a newborn and he was again those same beautiful eyes looking up at me just as the day he arrived in the world.”

Even before the critical surgery, Hrithik was absolutely calm, thanks to his “superpower” – the power of his mind. “The eyes had no fear, no worry, no stress. I saw my reflection in them and found his strength empowering me and my own being changing because of his courage and determination to beat this. There has never been a challenge Duggu hasn’t faced head on and failed. His power of mind is his superpower and the beauty of it is that it inspires all around him too, giving us strength. As he saw the sadness in my eyes, he winked and as if by magic he made me smile. A warmth enveloped my entire being as if I was bathed in light. A smile and a wink was all it took for me to feel reassured, energised, inspired and confident that he would be OK,” Pinkie wrote.

Also read | Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: How Super 30 and War changed the box office game

She pointed out how in the pictures before the brain surgery, Hrithik does not look afraid but instead “looks like someone who has already conquered it”. She wrote, “The small child I had carried for 9 months, given birth to and held in my arms was now cradling me in his and returning all the strength and love back to me and I gave him a million blessings in that moment.”

Pinkie also penned another heartfelt Instagram post, wishing her son a very happy birthday. “#My dear Duggu, you are one of the noblest souls on the planet who never fails to stand up for what you believe in, see the best in others and better yourself. There is no finish line you cross because once completing a challenge you always look past it at the next milestone and push further, harder, higher. It is no wonder that so many look up to you and you have inspired millions to change their body and their mindset,” she wrote.

She added that she was also inspired by his undying spirit and wrote, “You are an inspiration to me too and have brought so much to my life. On this day, I am grateful for you and the lessons YOU taught ME. I am in awe of your good heart and pray it never changes, only grows. I wish you everything and more. And I write this with a heavy heart.. heavy because it is full of love, gratitude and blessings for you. Thank you and happy birthday.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also wished him with a sweet Instagram post and called him “the most incredible man I know”. She shared a video of his memories with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan and said that he deserved the “best daddy award”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more